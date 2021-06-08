Thailand
Fire ravages buildings used to store cosmetics
Early this morning, a fire ravaged 11 buildings used for keeping cosmetic products in Pathum Thani, a Thai province north of Bangkok. There were no reported deaths or injuries but the estimated damages exceed 50 million baht.
Firefighters attempted to extinguish the fire using 20 firetrucks, says the investigation chief, Kriangkrai Saengyot from the Pratunam Chulalongkorn police station.
The fire covered 2 buildings at the corner of the blocks before it continued to the other units. 11 units were eventually damaged as well as 4 cars parked nearby. It is not known who alerted the local police.
The owner of Champ Beauty Center has talked to the police, albeit briefly, but police say the owner plans to give more information later.
What caused the fire is currently being investigated.
Last week in Rayong, a fire claimed the life of 1 person and injured 6 more. The incident is still under investigation.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Transport
Ayutthaya UNESCO status a headache for high-speed rail
Progress for Thailand’s high-speed rail link from Bangkok to the northern province of Nong Khai has hit a snag over construction in UNESCO World Heritage site Ayutthaya. The cultural status of Thailand’s former capital has complicated the process of building a new train station to accommodate the rail line.
The Transport Ministry is working to resolve the issue, calling a meeting yesterday to address the issue. The meeting vowed to press ahead with construction adhering to the guidance of the National Committee of the World Heritage Convention. That committee had demanded in December that the high-speed rail lessen cultural impact while still being convenient for future riders.
While Ayutthaya’s current train station is not located in the historical area designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, it is still considered a historical treasure, as one of the first stations built when trains were first introduced to Thailand, during the reign of King Rama V.
A team made up of many agencies like the Fine Arts Department and the NCWHC will design a new train station for Ayutthaya that will celebrate the historical value of the previous station. The goal is to design a high-speed rail station that reflects and honours the original station in order to maintain the cultural integrity of the UNESCO city, which became the Siamese capital in 1350 AD.
Officials worry a drastic change to accommodate the high-speed rail station may jeopardise the coveted UNESCO designation after the organisation wrote to the Fine Arts Department to ask that cultural protective measures were taken.
During the meeting, 3 subcommittees were approved to be established. One committee will focus on speeding up the high-speed rail project. A second will focus on improvements to existing transport systems to dovetail them into the high-speed rail system. The third subcommittee would work to create international connections to extend the rail line from the Laos border in Nong Khai to the capital Vientiane.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Samut Prakan uncovers Covid-19 cluster of 800 infections
Worries that Covid-19 had spread through a condominium complex with 8,000 residents in Samut Prakan were justified today as a cluster of 800 infections were uncovered in the housing community. Over 8,000 people residing in the Sin Charoen Thani condo complex are being tested for Covid-19 by a team of public health officials and immigration officers led by the Muang District Chief.
The residents of the condo complex are mostly Thai and foreign workers, with many condo residents working at the nearby Bang Pu industrial estate, the site of a recent cluster of hundreds of Covid-19 infections.
Full testing of every resident in the complex is underway now and authorities are expecting to be finished within the next 5 days. After the outbreak in the industrial estate, the governor commanded agencies to test all employees of three factories located within the estate. There are about 4,000 total employees and so far 800 have tested positive for Covid-19.
The majority of employees of these factories live in 3 nearby condo complexes. Muang is an industrial district with more than half of the 550,000 people residing within the district working in the local factories. Authorities have now banned movement for foreign factory workers in the Muang district.
Samut Prakan saw 3 Covid-19 fatalities yesterday, more than any other province except for neighbouring Bangkok which had 24 deaths, 2 of which were prison inmates. Thailand saw a total of 34 deaths from Covid-19 yesterday.
The cluster of 800 Covid-19 infected people from this condo complex and nearby factories in Samut Prakan dwarfs the 3 clusters uncovered in Bangkok yesterday, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Those outbreaks, 89 in Bang Khae, 36 in Min Buri market and 5 in Watthana are amongst the 39 clusters CCSA is currently monitoring in 27 of Bangkok’s 50 districts.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
“Eating raw meat and no medical care” – Phetchaburi field hospital escapees
Earlier today The Thaiger wrote how 500 Covid patients tried to escape a field hospital in Phetchaburi. Now, we have further information on why they may have wanted to escape… power outages, they were being frequently in the dark, had to eat raw meat, and were not provided medical care.
Tlay Nyo, one of the workers told Thai media…
“We take care of each other. No officers here. There was no electricity for hours yesterday and we don’t know if it will happen again today.”
Tlay added that while some media reports places the number of people confined in the camp at 1,300, he says there are at least 1,500 people confined.
Than Zaw Htike, another Burmese worker, has said that he has not always been provided meals. He also too a picture of some of the food he was provided; uncooked meat. Other workers say the food allocation has been discriminatory, often favouring the Thai workers with more and better quality food.
The field hospital was established after 682 workers tested positive for Covid late last week. The company immediately shut down and imposed restrictions on the workers, such as being confined to the factory. The company assured the public that the workers would be provided for.
Cal-Comp has reportedly not responded to media inquires at this time.
SOURCE: Coconuts Bangkok
