Khao Yai’s Haew Narok Waterfall dries amid Thailand drought

Khao Yai National Park‘s iconic Haew Narok Waterfall has run dry due to prolonged drought conditions, leaving tourists with alternative picturesque natural viewpoints to enjoy.

Amid rising concerns from visitors about the state of the park’s waterfalls, the head of Khao Yai National Park, Chaiya Huai Hong Thong, confirmed the impact of the dry season on the water flow.

Chaiya elucidated that April marks the height of the dry season, characterised by scorching temperatures and a significant lack of rainfall, which has resulted in the drying up of streams that feed the Haew Narok Waterfall.

Consequently, only small pools of water remain in the rock basins below the waterfall, a stark contrast to the rainy season when Haew Narok is a majestic five-tiered cascade, plunging over 200 metres with a thunderous roar.

Despite the current absence of waterfalls, Chaiya was reassured that the park’s forest trails and scenic bridges spanning streams still offer a verdant and tranquil experience. Visitors can capture the beauty of the landscape from various vantage points, including the solitary cliff (Pha Diao Dai), the heart-stirring Pha Trom Jai viewpoint, or the serene Sai Sorn Reservoir

Additionally, the park’s visitor centre provides a relaxing space for guests to learn about the park’s natural wonders and view photographs of different events and scenic spots within the park.

The drought’s adverse effects on Khao Yai’s waterfalls emphasise the broader environmental challenges facing Thailand’s natural attractions. However, the resilience of the park’s ecosystems and the alternative attractions available testify to the enduring appeal of Khao Yai National Park as a destination for nature enthusiasts and photographers alike.

Park officials continue to monitor the situation closely, hoping for the return of the rains that will restore the waterfalls to their full glory.

Meanwhile, they encourage visitors to explore the diverse landscapes and wildlife that the park offers, ensuring that Khao Yai remains a top destination for those seeking the beauty and serenity of Thailand’s natural environment, reported Khaosod.