Chemical warehouse fire causes evacuation in Ban Khai district

A fire broke out at a chemical warehouse in the tambon Bang But area of Ban Khai district, leading to a series of explosions and prompting the evacuation of residents. The blaze, originating from the industrial waste warehouse owned by Win Process Co, ignited at approximately 9am today, April 22.

The response was immediate, with 16 fire engines, eight ambulances, and approximately 50 rescue workers being dispatched to the scene. Fire-fighting foam was also procured from suppliers in Rayong, Chon Buri, and Bangkok to help combat the fire.

However, firefighters faced significant challenges due to continuous explosions, fierce flames, and shifting wind directions. These factors made it difficult for them to approach the waste recycling company’s compound. Furthermore, a warehouse within the compound collapsed as the flames expanded towards another warehouse and threatened to reach nearby rubber plantations and houses.

To contain the fire, water was sprayed from various locations surrounding the company. Reports suggested that the company stored a wide range of chemicals and used oil on site.

For safety reasons, residents were relocated to Wat Nong Phawa in Ban Khai district, as strong chemical odours began to permeate the air around the company. Thankfully, no casualties were reported.

By 12.45pm, the fire was under control, although it continued to burn, according to the Rayong office of the Public Relations Department. Despite the chemical smell in the air, which was detectable up to four kilometres north of the company, pollution control officials confirmed that the air quality in the area remained safe.

Company staff revealed to the public relations office that the fire originated in a warehouse where around 20,000 litres of solvents were stored in barrels. From there, the flames spread to the industrial waste warehouse. Notably, the area houses about 30 ponds of contaminated oil.

The Pollution Control Department elaborated on the situation, stating that Win Process stored industrial waste and hazardous chemicals. The fire initially broke out at Building 5, a large warehouse storing industrial waste, including solid waste, used oil, and solvent, reported Bangkok Post.