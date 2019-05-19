Thailand’s wet season officially starts tomorrow | The Thaiger

Hot News
Thailand’s wet season officially starts tomorrow
The rainy season in Thailand officially starts tomorrow.
The Thai Meteorological Department deputy director-general Kornravee Sitthichivaphak says Thailand will see continued rains in most parts of the country from Monday.
“The wind over Thailand from 100-3,500 metres will be replaced by a southwest monsoon that would carry humidity from the Andaman Sea to cover most parts of Thailand.
All of these are indicators of the arrival of the rainy season, she said.
The TMD predicts low amounts of rains from June to the middle of July so people are advised to conserve water. They say heavy rains are predicted in August and September and there could be flash flooding and riverbank bursts during the period.
Twitter and Facebook work to block anti-vax misinformation
If you search for the word ‘vaccines’ in Twitter, the first thing you see from today is a post from the US Department of Health and Human Services pointing you to reliable health information instead of misinformation from the anti-vax adherents.
Twitter says it now has a new tool in ‘search’ prompting users to head to vaccines.org, which is run by informed officials and health professionals. Social media companies like Facebook and Twitter are facing intense pressure from lawmakers to remove anti-vaccination propaganda from their platforms. The push-back is coming from officials and netizens.
The tool shows up on Android, iOS, Twitter’s mobile site, and on the newly designed desktop site in the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and Korea – more countries soon.
Twitter has used a similar tool that prompts users who search for terms related to suicide to contact a hotline for help. According to the blog post, Twitter intends to extend this tool to other health-related search terms in the future.
Last week, it was announced that Instagram would hide search results for anti-vax hashtags on its platform, effectively blocking any associated content. Two months ago Facebook announced it would also work to curb vaccine misinformation.
Registration and traffic fine databases linked after July 1
Car owners, and presumably motorbike owners, will be unable to renew their vehicle registration or licenses if they fail to pay traffic fines after July 1.
Much discussed over the past year and now on the horizon, the Land Transport Department and Royal Thai Police intend to clamp down on people avoiding or disregarding their traffic fines.
Starting from May 24, the two authorities will test their shared software program to determine if it works as planned. The software, matching the two databases, has been discussed for years and slowly reaching the point of technological reality.
“We introduce this measure to prevent motorists from ignoring tickets issued by traffic police,” according to the Transport Department’s deputy director general Chantira Parutpat.
5.4 million tickets have been unpaid, losing a huge amount of revenue for police and the traffic fines now working as intended. Chantira expected police to conduct a serios campaign next month about the serious consequences of ignoring tickets.
“People will be able to check whether they have had tickets pending if they use an app provided by police,” she pointed out.
According to her, motorists will be asked to pay all fines if they want to renew their car-registration licenses. Renewal is needed every year.
“If they don’t pay fines, we won’t approve the renewal.”
Police’s deputy spokesman Pol Colonel Krissana Pattanacharoen said police and the Land Transport Department had already linked their database for the implementation of this measure.
SOURCE: The Nation
Four southern islands to be closed to tourists during monsoon
PHOTO: Koh Kradan
Four islands in the Haad Chao Mai National Park in Trang, southern Thailand, will be closed to tourists for four months starting June 1.
The chief of the Haad Chao Mai national park, Narong Kong-iad, says that access to the park will be denied to tourist from June 1 to September 30 for “the nature to rehabilitate itself”.
He said there will be a strong southwest monsoon during the period, so it could be dangerous for tourists to go out to the sea. Four popular tourist destinations – Koh Mook, Koh Kradan, Koh Waen and Koh Chuek – will be closed to tourists during the four month break.
The closure of many Andaman Sea islands is now an annual precaution to protect tourists during the monsoon. Surin Islands were closed last week and the Similans will be closed too soon.
Maya Bay on Koh Phi Phi Ley has been closed for at least two years to allow rehabilitation of the tourist-trampled environment.
Koh Mook
