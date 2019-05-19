Connect with us

Thailand's wet season officially starts tomorrow

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

8 hours ago

on

Thailand’s wet season officially starts tomorrow | The Thaiger

The rainy season in Thailand officially starts tomorrow.

The Thai Meteorological Department deputy director-general Kornravee Sitthichivaphak says Thailand will see continued rains in most parts of the country from Monday.

"The wind over Thailand from 100-3,500 metres will be replaced by a southwest monsoon that would carry humidity from the Andaman Sea to cover most parts of Thailand.

All of these are indicators of the arrival of the rainy season, she said.

Phuket and parts of the south started getting some monsoonal rain and a change of wind direction to west and south-west a month ago, just after Songkran, but the rest of the country has lagged behind with the annual weather 'switch' this year.

The TMD predicts low amounts of rains from June to the middle of July so people are advised to conserve water. They say heavy rains are predicted in August and September and there could be flash flooding and riverbank bursts during the period.



The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Technology

Twitter and Facebook work to block anti-vax misinformation

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 19, 2019

By

Twitter and Facebook work to block anti-vax misinformation | The Thaiger

If you search for the word 'vaccines' in Twitter, the first thing you see from today is a post from the US Department of Health and Human Services pointing you to reliable health information instead of misinformation from the anti-vax adherents.

Twitter says it now has a new tool in 'search' prompting users to head to vaccines.org, which is run by informed officials and health professionals. Social media companies like Facebook and Twitter are facing intense pressure from lawmakers to remove anti-vaccination propaganda from their platforms. The push-back is coming from officials and netizens.

The tool shows up on Android, iOS, Twitter's mobile site, and on the newly designed desktop site in the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and Korea – more countries soon.

Twitter has used a similar tool that prompts users who search for terms related to suicide to contact a hotline for help. According to the blog post, Twitter intends to extend this tool to other health-related search terms in the future.

Last week, it was announced that Instagram would hide search results for anti-vax hashtags on its platform, effectively blocking any associated content. Two months ago Facebook announced it would also work to curb vaccine misinformation.

Technology

Registration and traffic fine databases linked after July 1

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 19, 2019

By

Registration and traffic fine databases linked after July 1 | The Thaiger

Car owners, and presumably motorbike owners, will be unable to renew their vehicle registration or licenses if they fail to pay traffic fines after July 1.

Much discussed over the past year and now on the horizon, the Land Transport Department and Royal Thai Police intend to clamp down on people avoiding or disregarding their traffic fines.

Starting from May 24, the two authorities will test their shared software program to determine if it works as planned. The software, matching the two databases, has been discussed for years and slowly reaching the point of technological reality.

"We introduce this measure to prevent motorists from ignoring tickets issued by traffic police," according to the Transport Department's deputy director general Chantira Parutpat.

5.4 million tickets have been unpaid, losing a huge amount of revenue for police and the traffic fines now working as intended. Chantira expected police to conduct a serios campaign next month about the serious consequences of ignoring tickets.

"People will be able to check whether they have had tickets pending if they use an app provided by police," she pointed out.

According to her, motorists will be asked to pay all fines if they want to renew their car-registration licenses. Renewal is needed every year.

"If they don't pay fines, we won't approve the renewal."

Police's deputy spokesman Pol Colonel Krissana Pattanacharoen said police and the Land Transport Department had already linked their database for the implementation of this measure.

SOURCE: The Nation

South

Four southern islands to be closed to tourists during monsoon

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 day ago

on

May 18, 2019

By

Four southern islands to be closed to tourists during monsoon | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Koh Kradan

Four islands in the Haad Chao Mai National Park in Trang, southern Thailand, will be closed to tourists for four months starting June 1.

The chief of the Haad Chao Mai national park, Narong Kong-iad, says that access to the park will be denied to tourist from June 1 to September 30 for "the nature to rehabilitate itself".

He said there will be a strong southwest monsoon during the period, so it could be dangerous for tourists to go out to the sea. Four popular tourist destinations – Koh Mook, Koh Kradan, Koh Waen and Koh Chuek – will be closed to tourists during the four month break.

The closure of many Andaman Sea islands is now an annual precaution to protect tourists during the monsoon. Surin Islands were closed last week and the Similans will be closed too soon.

Maya Bay on Koh Phi Phi Ley has been closed for at least two years to allow rehabilitation of the tourist-trampled environment.

Four southern islands to be closed to tourists during monsoon | News by The Thaiger

Koh Mook

"อาร์โนลด์ คนเหล็ก" โดนกระโดดถีบขาคู่ ระหว่างเซลฟี่แฟนคลับ นึกว่าแค่โดนชน
ต่างประเทศ5 hours ago

"อาร์โนลด์ คนเหล็ก" โดนกระโดดถีบขาคู่ ระหว่างเซลฟี่แฟนคลับ นึกว่าแค่โดนชน
สุดกร่าง หนุ่มใหญ่ทะเลาะพ่อค้า ไม่พอใจชักลูกซองขู่-พรุ่งนี้จะมาเอาคืน
ข่าว5 hours ago

สุดกร่าง หนุ่มใหญ่ทะเลาะพ่อค้า ไม่พอใจชักลูกซองขู่-พรุ่งนี้จะมาเอาคืน
เปิดคลิปทำแผน "ไอ้ฐี" ขว้างหินฆ่าน้องอาร์มวัย 13 พ่อเดือดรุมประชาทัณฑ์
ข่าว1 day ago

เปิดคลิปทำแผน "ไอ้ฐี" ขว้างหินฆ่าน้องอาร์มวัย 13 พ่อเดือดรุมประชาทัณฑ์
ดูย้อนหลัง ไทย – โปแลนด์ มองเทรอซ์ วอลเลย์บอล มาสเตอร์ 2019 รอบรองชนะเลิศ
วอลเลย์บอล1 day ago

ดูย้อนหลัง ไทย – โปแลนด์ มองเทรอซ์ วอลเลย์บอล มาสเตอร์ 2019 รอบรองชนะเลิศ
คนเมกัน 10.7 ล้านคนเตรียมหยุดงาน ดูสด Game of thrones Season 8 ตอนสุดท้าย
ฉายแล้ว2 days ago

คนเมกัน 10.7 ล้านคนเตรียมหยุดงาน ดูสด Game of thrones Season 8 ตอนสุดท้าย
ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล ตรวจหวย เลขท้าย 2 ตัว งวดวันที่ 16 พฤษภาคม 2562
ตรวจหวย3 days ago

ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล ตรวจหวย เลขท้าย 2 ตัว งวดวันที่ 16 พฤษภาคม 2562
ตรวจหวย ตรวจสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวด วันที่ 16 พฤษภาคม 2562
ตรวจหวย3 days ago

ตรวจหวย ตรวจสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวด วันที่ 16 พฤษภาคม 2562
"มงคลกิตติ์" โอ่วีรกรรมสมัยเรียน คุมพระจอม-ท้าต่อยตี
เลือกตั้ง 623 days ago

"มงคลกิตติ์" โอ่วีรกรรมสมัยเรียน คุมพระจอม-ท้าต่อยตี
เชียร์สด 14 พ.ค. ไทยพบสวิตเซอร์แลนด์ "มองเทรอซ์ วอลเลย์ มาสเตอร์ 2019" – ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
วอลเลย์บอล5 days ago

เชียร์สด 14 พ.ค. ไทยพบสวิตเซอร์แลนด์ "มองเทรอซ์ วอลเลย์ มาสเตอร์ 2019" – ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลัง วอลเลย์บอลไทยพบอิตาลี่ "มองเทรอซ์ วอลเลย์ มาสเตอร์ 2019"
วอลเลย์บอล5 days ago

ดูย้อนหลัง วอลเลย์บอลไทยพบอิตาลี่ "มองเทรอซ์ วอลเลย์ มาสเตอร์ 2019"
ตามล่า 2 โจ๋โชว์ยกล้อ พลาดล้ม ชนแล้วหนี [คลิป]
ข่าวกรุงเทพ6 days ago

ตามล่า 2 โจ๋โชว์ยกล้อ พลาดล้ม ชนแล้วหนี [คลิป]
"บิ๊กตู่" ปล่อยซิงเกิ้ลที่ 10 "มาร์ชไทยคือไทย"
ข่าวการเมือง6 days ago

"บิ๊กตู่" ปล่อยซิงเกิ้ลที่ 10 "มาร์ชไทยคือไทย"
เปิดวงจรปิดวินาทีรถเด็กหัดเดินไหลตัดหน้ารถบรรทุก 10 ล้อ เด็ก 8 เดือนถูกทับดับ
ข่าว1 week ago

เปิดวงจรปิดวินาทีรถเด็กหัดเดินไหลตัดหน้ารถบรรทุก 10 ล้อ เด็ก 8 เดือนถูกทับดับ
พิธีกรเยอรมันยกมือไหว้ขอโทษ เหตุล้อเลียนหมอบกราบงานพระราชพิธี [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าว1 week ago

พิธีกรเยอรมันยกมือไหว้ขอโทษ เหตุล้อเลียนหมอบกราบงานพระราชพิธี [คลิป]
ภาพประวัติศาสตร์ พระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้าอยู่หัวและพระบรมวงศานุวงศ์ เสด็จออกสีหบัญชร | The Thaiger
ข่าว2 weeks ago

ภาพประวัติศาสตร์ พระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้าอยู่หัวและพระบรมวงศานุวงศ์ เสด็จออกสีหบัญชร

