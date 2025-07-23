Major drug network dismantled in Kanchanaburi, assets seized

Major drug network dismantled in Kanchanaburi, assets seized
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In Kanchanaburi province, police dismantled a major drug trafficking network led by 37 year old Suthat “Mui” Detchakum, who is accused of orchestrating the abduction and murder of DJ Tate in May. The operation resulted in the arrest of five people and the seizure of assets valued at 408 million baht.

The announcement was made yesterday, July 22, at the Kanchanaburi Provincial Police Headquarters by Kanchanaburi governor, Atisan Inthra, alongside Police Major General Pornchai Chaloradej, and representatives from security forces, military, and police units.

The operation followed extensive financial investigations, which led to the arrest of Suthat’s girlfriend, Nam, who remains in hiding in a neighbouring country. Subsequent investigations enabled the police to apprehend five accomplices in Kanchanaburi.

The suspects arrested include 37 year old Somjai Fakthong, 30 year old Surawut Sudjai, 29 year old Subin “Ek Sayam” Thongbawornkul, 33 year old Supachok Chawthaklong, and 33 year old Tosapol Suksawang.

They face charges of supporting drug trafficking and money laundering. The police seized assets related to the narcotics trade under the Narcotics Case Procedure Act of 2021.

The seized assets include ten vehicles valued at 6,250,000 baht (US$194,160), four motorcycles worth 210,000 baht (US$6,525), and a gold ring worth 12,000 baht (US$370). The total value, including cash from the suspects’ accounts, amounted to 408,439,270 baht (US$12.6 million).

Pol. Maj. Gen. Pornchai stated that further investigations are underway to dismantle Mui’s network and seize additional assets linked to criminal activities.

Meanwhile, Governor Atisan emphasised the province’s commitment to eradicating drug trafficking in Kanchanaburi through the No Drugs No Dealers operation. The initiative involves coordinated efforts from all agencies to target both small and large-scale traffickers.

Governor Atisan outlined a three-month plan for local officials, including district chiefs and village leaders, to compile lists of people involved in drug activities.

The goal is to reduce drug-related involvement by at least 30% monthly over the three-month period, concluding by September, to effectively mitigate drug problems in the region, reported KhaoSod.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

