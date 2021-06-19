Drugs
Drug smuggler caught in Kalasin with 300 kg of marijuana
A police chase in Kalasin early this morning ended in the arrest of a suspected drug smuggler and the impounding of 300 kilogrammes of compressed marijuana. The chase took place around 2 am through the streets of the Na Khu district when police received a tip-off prompting them to attempt to pull over the car.
The Chevrolet Captiva with Chon Buri license plates was mentioned to police to be used by smugglers to move drugs between provinces, from Sakon Nakhon to Kalasin. Officers signalled the car to pull over and it came to a stop about 200 metres from the checkpoint, but when police approached the vehicle, it took off.
The police followed in pursuit up Highway 213 to Highway 12, passing downtown Somdet district and heading towards Huai Phung. Coordinating with other nearby police cars, the pursuing officers attempted to set up a roadblock for the fleeing drug smuggler.
After chasing the car for 70 kilometres, the car was finally stopped in Na Khu district and police were able to apprehend the driver, a 29 year old man. Inside the Captiva, police discovered 8 large bags of ganja. The bags totalled 300 kilogrammes of compressed marijuana.
The man claimed that he did not own the drugs and was only hired as a smuggler to transport them. He said he was offered 20,000 baht to sneak the drugs between provinces. The smuggler said a man he only could name as Korn had hired him and he was supposed to collect his payment for the run once the drugs were delivered, according to what he told police during questioning.
The drugs were impounded and displayed during a police briefing earlier today, as is standard in big drug busts. The man is being held in custody at Na Khu police station while awaiting the next steps in prosecution.
SOURICE: Bangkok Post
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Drug smuggler caught in Kalasin with 300 kg of marijuana
Amendment to reform Constitution rejected by Parliament
Gender Health Clinic opens in Bangkok for transgender needs
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
30 million baht added to vaccine side effects compensation fund
Plan for 16-week gap between AstraZeneca vaccines dropped
CCSA: 120 day reopening will proceed with conditions
Sandbox latest, CCSA says all regions reopening must reach 70% local vaccination
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 3,667 new infections and 32 deaths
Thamanat elected to role of head ‘fixer’ in Palang Pracharat party
List: China has over 50% of all foreign-owned condos in Thailand
Government plans 10 million vaccines for July
Thailand News Today | Vaccine deaths investigation, PM heads to Phuket, BMA extends vendor licences | June 18
1 million AstraZeneca doses arrive, Anutin says “more” on the way
1.2 tonnes of methamphetamine and heroin seized near Malaysian border
Pattaya bars plead for government help
Thai Airways rehabilitation plan accepted by Bankruptcy Court
With nearly 60% of their population vaccinated, why is Chile’s Covid rate surging?
Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
Pattaya October reopening hampered by obstacles
Health Department warns: Avoid Covid-19, don’t have sex
Thong Lor again: 31 arrested in club violating Covid-19 rules
Songkhla officials investigate pricey street lamps
Penis statue works as village sees rain after erection
Confusion, delayed appointments, and finger pointing: Thailand’s vaccine rollout in disarray
TAT declares Phuket “is ready” to reopen for tourism on July 1
Monday Covid Update: 3,355 new cases and 17 deaths
TAT asked to make changes to Phuket sandbox before submitting for final approval
Low immunity levels in some, despite 2 doses of AstraZeneca, Sinovac
Pattaya tourism operators not getting their hopes up over foreign arrivals
Australian man arrested for alleged child sex abuse in Thai border town
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
Thai Airways rehabilitation plan accepted by Bankruptcy Court
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Health Department warns: Avoid Covid-19, don’t have sex
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
TAT asked to make changes to Phuket sandbox before submitting for final approval
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
“We’ll do better on vaccines, there’s loads more on the way” – Anutin
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
PM Prayut announces Thailand will fully reopen within 120 days
- Central Thailand2 days ago
Rain giving phallus cracks under the elements
- Chon Buri1 day ago
142 new Covid infections in Chon Buri, clusters in market workers and close contacts