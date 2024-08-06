Minister clarifies tax concerns for digital wallet programme

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 17:37, 06 August 2024| Updated: 17:37, 06 August 2024
53 1 minute read
Minister clarifies tax concerns for digital wallet programme
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Deputy Minister of Finance Julapun Amornvivat insists that sales data from stores participating in the digital wallet programme will not be submitted to the Revenue Department, but stores must file taxes if their sales increase significantly.

Julapun addressed concerns yesterday from merchants about joining the digital wallet programme due to tax issues. He assured that the Ministry of Finance would not send sales data from participating stores to the Revenue Department.

However, if a store’s sales increase to a certain threshold, they are obligated to file taxes as usual. For instance, if a store’s annual sales increase from 100,000 to 200,000 baht to 1.8 to 1.9 million baht, they must correctly file value-added tax (VAT), said Julapun.

“We cannot force anyone to participate, but no one should miss this opportunity. The programme will circulate over 1 trillion baht within the system, providing a chance for all stores to increase their sales. Meanwhile, the government will educate merchants about the tax system, which is not as daunting as it seems. Once they join, they can deduct various expenses.”

Related news

Julapun highlighted that preparations are underway but some merchants are not ready. For example, certain enterprises have not fully registered with the relevant supervisory agencies. Efforts are being made to complete their registrations so they can join the programme without issues.

Overall, the response has been positive. Initially, 40,000 to 50,000 small business representatives were expected to show interest, but hundreds of thousands have already expressed their willingness to join. The postponement of the digital wallet registration announcement for merchants was merely to avoid confusion, as the registration for citizens is currently ongoing.

Julapun also mentioned that the proposal for the digital wallet programme will not be presented at the Cabinet meeting today. There is still time to submit the proposal for Cabinet approval before the budget is utilised. The overlapping budget can be established, and this has been clarified several times. Civil servants have confirmed that it is feasible, reported KhaoSod.

Bangkok NewsEconomy NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

MFP leader slams government over court case remarks

MFP leader slams government over court case remarks

Published: 17:15, 06 August 2024
Shocking assault on Canadian tourist on Pattaya Soi 6

Shocking assault on Canadian tourist on Pattaya Soi 6

Published: 17:05, 06 August 2024
Man arrested for third temple donation box theft in Bangkok

Man arrested for third temple donation box theft in Bangkok

Published: 16:57, 06 August 2024
Wild elephant found dead from electrocution in Ranong sanctuary

Wild elephant found dead from electrocution in Ranong sanctuary

Published: 16:53, 06 August 2024