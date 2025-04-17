Van driver killed in tragic collision with trailer truck in Ayutthaya

In Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, a van driver was tragically killed when a trailer truck collided with his vehicle as he checked an unsecured rear door. The impact was fatal and the trailer driver fled the scene. Police are actively pursuing the suspect.

Today, April 17, Police Lieutenant Chaiwat Tipyasot from Bang Pahan District Police Station in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya was alerted to a fatal accident involving a van and a trailer truck on the Asian Highway at kilometre marker 36 in Bang Nang Ra subdistrict, Bang Pahan district.

Upon arriving at the scene with support from the Buddhaisawan Foundation, they found a white Toyota van, registration number 30-4191, Ayutthaya, crashed onto the roadside.

The van was severely damaged, with shattered front and rear windows. The body of 42 year old van driver, Kriengsak Sukplang, was discovered on the road with multiple fractures and severe injuries.

A female passenger, identified as 36 year old factory employee Temduan Triratchanee, sustained minor injuries and was visibly shaken. She recounted that after finishing work, she boarded the van to return home to Ang Thong province.

The driver stopped to check the rear door when a loud crash occurred, causing the van to veer off the road. Upon inspection, it was clear the driver had been fatally struck.

Sakda Kraithong, a 48 year old roti vendor who witnessed the incident, described seeing the van parked by the roadside with the driver inspecting the rear. A trailer truck in the middle lane suddenly swerved left, hitting the van forcefully.

The driver was thrown against the truck before being run over. The trailer truck did not stop and quickly fled, reported KhaoSod.

Police are collecting evidence and reviewing CCTV footage to locate and prosecute the trailer truck driver. Kriengsak’s body has been sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Pathum Thani for an autopsy.