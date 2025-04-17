Sisters in Thailand win 12 million baht lottery prize

Bright Choomanee
Picture courtesy of วินัย แพทย์กระโทก Facebook

Two sisters from Chaloem Phra Kiat district in Nakhon Ratchasima province have won the first prize in the Thai lottery, each securing a lottery ticket worth 6 million baht, amounting to a total of 12 million baht. They plan to use the windfall to pay off debts and support their children while maintaining their current lifestyle.

On April 16, the winning numbers for the lottery draw included the first prize number 266227. Other winning numbers were 413 and 254 for the three-digit front prize, 474 and 760 for the three-digit back prize, and 85 for the two-digit prize. The two sisters were the fortunate winners of the first prize, each claiming a 6 million baht (US$179,940) prize.

The news was shared by Facebook user Winai Phaetkratok, who posted a clip along with a message stating, “New millionaires Aunt Tui and Aunt Taew receive 6 million each.” The post featured an image of the two women proudly displaying their winning lottery tickets, reported KhaoSod.

In a conversation with the winners, Aunt Taew expressed a sense of calm about their win.

“I feel indifferent; I will pay off debts and support my children, which feels relieving. I still intend to continue my cooking job as usual and maintain my current lifestyle.”

In similar news, a vegetable vendor from Bo Win Market in Chon Buri has become an instant millionaire after winning 12 million baht from the Thai government lottery’s first prize.

Identified as Daeng, the vendor and her husband purchased the lucky tickets following a merit-making visit to a local temple.

The winning number, 266227, was drawn on April 16. News of Daeng’s big win quickly spread across social media, with a Facebook user named พระคุณ พ่อแม่ sharing the story and congratulating the couple in a post that gained widespread attention.

Daeng, who operates a vegetable stall in the Sriracha district, had bought the ticket spontaneously after visiting Vimol Temple. Her husband recalled that they decided to pick up the tickets just before heading home.

Bright Choomanee
Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

