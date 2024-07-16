Iranian man and Thai wife murdered in Pattaya restaurant

Photo via MGR Online

A relative’s dream led to the discovery of the murder of an Iranian man and his Thai wife at their restaurant in Pattaya. The bodies of Mojtaba Ghanbariazad, a 64 year old Iranian, and his Thai wife, Thanaporn Poonprakone, were found in their bedroom on the second floor of their Iranian restaurant today, July 16.

Ghanbariazad was lying half-naked in his bedroom. His penis was reportedly swollen. Thanaporn’s body was on the bed and was covered with a blanket. The details of wounds and bruises on her body were not included in the police report. A hammer was found on the floor near her body.

Thanaporn’s relative, Phan, revealed to Channel 7 that he dreamt about Thanaporn. In the dream, Thanaporn asked him for help saying she could not get out of her restaurant. He came to check on her at the place and found it was locked.

Unable to contact Thanaporn, Phan sought help from Mueang Pattaya Police Station officers to force entry into the restaurant leading to the discovery of their dead bodies.

Phan suspected that the couple’s Burmese employee, 21 year old Min, was the murderer. He anticipated that the conflict might be related to the late salary payment or physical punishment as the Iranian man usually beat Min for being slow at work.

Thanaporn’s friend, 27 year old Krittaporn, told Channel 7 that the couple engaged in a heated argument with the Burmese employer on July 11 before the Burmese man left the restaurant on the couple’s motorcycle. She did not suspect anything until her friend’s relative arrived and told her about his dream.

Channel 7 reported that the reporter team managed to obtain CCTV footage near the restaurant which showed that the Burmese suspect parked a motorcycle outside the restaurant at about 11.19pm on July 11. The media did not reveal further details displayed on the footage to the public.

Police are now questioning business operators and residents in the area and ensuring to bring the murderer to justice.