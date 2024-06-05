Iranian businessman nabbed for 21 million baht fraud in Bangkok

Photo by Immigration Bureau via SiamRath

Immigration Bureau officers arrested an Iranian businessman in Bangkok for defrauding his friend, causing damages worth over 21 million baht.

The Immigration Bureau announced its successful operation during a press conference today, June 5. Among several cases reported, the 61 year old Iranian man, Abul, was arrested at a condominium on Romklao Road in the Lat Krabang district of Bangkok for fraud.

Officers explained that the Iranian victim, whose identity was not disclosed, filed a complaint with the Sriracha Police Station in Chon Buri last month, accusing Abul of secretly editing a meeting minute report to gain ownership of the company’s plot of land.

After the alteration, Abul sold the land, causing damages worth over 21 million baht to the victim and the company. Abul played innocent when confronted and later fled to avoid arrest.

Officers conducted a further investigation and located Abul at the condo, where he was arrested. The date of the arrest was not revealed.

In a related story, a Burmese woman came forward seeking justice after her Iranian ex-boyfriend, a former boxer, drugged her and stole valuables worth over a million baht from her condominium in the Phra Khanong area of Bangkok.

The foreign criminal tricked the victim into consuming yoghurt that rendered her unconscious, then seized this opportunity to escape from her condo with her valuables.

The victim urged Thai police officers to bring the Iranian thief to justice, as the theft occurred in December 2023, but the man remains at large. She revealed that the man also stole her cryptocurrency worth about 20 million baht by transferring the amount via her phone.

In another report, two Iranian men were arrested in the eastern province of Chanthaburi in June 2022. The two lured victims in Bangkok and Samut Prakan into exchanging money with them before running away with the victims’ cash.