Investigation launched into private hospital for alleged overcharging | The Thaiger

Thailand
Investigation launched into private hospital for alleged overcharging
FILE PHOTO
If you wish to make a complaint about private hospital overcharging and rorts, phone 1569.
The Thai government’s Commerce Ministry is considering legal action against a Thai private hospital for allegedly overcharging a patient who was charged 30,000 baht for treatment for diarrhea.
The Internal Trade Department of the Commerce Ministry has launched a fact-finding probe, in response to a complaint lodged via the department’s hotline 1569. The patient claimed he was charged about 30,000 baht by the private hospital after he was admitted for treatment of ‘acute diarrhea’.
The investigation shows that the hospital, whose name is being withheld, had indeed overcharged the patient for several items of medication and services, according to Thai PBS.
The source claims the department will soon ask the executive, or a representative of the hospital, in for a ‘please explain’ session.
Meanwhile, the department is in the process of inviting executives and representatives of 70 private hospitals to discussions after it was discovered that they had allegedly overcharged for medications by a factor of 3-9 times above market prices.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Thailand
“Cannabis Walk Thailand” heads south on its 268 kilometre march
PHOTO: Thai PBS
11 civic groups set off yesterday from Phichit in northern Thailand embarking on a 268 kilometre “Cannabis Walk Thailand”.
It started yesterday at the Wachiraphotiyarn Monastery. The march will end at Wat Bang Pla More in the central province of Suphan Buri. Campaigners are using the walk to raise awareness of easier access to medicinal cannabis. They’re also highlighting their demand for cannabis to be removed from the list of narcotic drugs and treated as medicinal herb instead.
The long march has been led by Mr. Decha Siripat, president of the Khao Kwan Foundation. The group has spent many years researching cannabis for medical use and distributed free cannabis extracts to many patients. The foundation has fallen foul of the law many times – recently an arrest and charges were overturned by direct intervention from Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
In a speech before the march set off Mr. Decha said that the government’s recent amnesty, for people in possession of cannabis or cannabis products to declare them to the authorities so they may keep them for medical purposes with impunity, is too bureaucratic and make it nearly impossible for many people to have legal access to medicinal cannabis.
Speak on behalf of the Foundation, he said that the group can, at most, distribute medical cannabis produced by the foundation to only 10,000 people a year, whereas the number of people who want the medication is as high as two million a year (no statistics were provided to back up his claim).
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Opinion
OPINION: The Phoenix shouldn’t be auctioned off today
The Phoenix is going up for auction today. The auction is being held by Thailand’s AMLO (Anti Money Laundering Office) as the investigation is now complete and the vessel is no longer needed for evidence. Interested bidders have been able to inspect the vessel as it sits at the Rattanachai Shipyard in Phuket.
The Phoenix is the boat that sank last July in a sudden storm that hit the area south of Phuket. The boat capsized and sank. The Captain and crew were some of the first people to get into the life rafts. Many Chinese passengers were stuck downstairs and drowned when the boat sank to the bottom of the Andaman Sea.
But, with a starting price of 900,000 baht, it may sound like a steal if you’re wanting a second hand tour boat which, new, would have cost millions of baht to build.
You would hope that the simple business process of today’s auction will start with some mention of the 47 souls that succumbed to the poor design, poor duty of care and poor application of marine laws and inspections that caused the boat to sink in the first place.
But we suspect that nothing of that sad tale will even be mentioned. Just 10 months following the incident, today’s auction is far too soon. But the boatyard is likely charging ongoing hard-stand fees and that would be the main driver to get rid of the boat.
Let’s remember the AMLO are auctioning a boat not fit for purpose. The design of the vessel has already been partially responsible for the death of 47 Chinese tourists whose only mistake was to trust Thai authorities and the boat’s operators that Phoenix was seaworthy and safe to take them on a day tour.
Last December, the Thai Immigration Bureau Chief, Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn (at the time), deemed the Phoenix a floating disaster, waiting to happen.
“This boat only has one watertight door. It should have four watertight doors. Glass should be a marine glass grade. In this boat passengers couldn’t break the glass to escape. Also, a converted truck engine had been used instead of proper marine-grade engine.”
“Cement blocks were used to help balance the boat and keep it upright. Experts analysis has matched the actual vessel with the original plans and design of the boat.”
Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn, leading the investigation of the Phoenix sinking
Whatever the buyer of the second hand tour boat thinks they’re buying there will have to be fundamental changes to parts of the design and engineering of the vessel to make it capable of carrying paying passengers ever again.
In the original myth, the phoenix was a bird that lived for 500 years before it built its own funeral pyre, burst into flame, and died, consumed in its own fiery inferno. Soon after, the mythical creature rose out of the ashes, in a transformation from death to life. This story of becoming ‘born again’ predates the story of the well-worn phrase “phoenix rising from the ashes”.
And here it is, about to rise again, most likely picked up by another tour boat company in the region, re-sprayed, re-named (usually considered bad luck for a boat) and pressed into service again as a money-making venture.
The new owners will need to disguise the boat’s tragic history well as very few Asian customers would ever step foot on a boat with so many unhappy ghosts inhabiting it.
The auction is far too soon and doesn’t accompany any recognition of the tragedy or the destructions of lives and families that must never be forgotten.
Phoenix in happier days as a Chinese tour boat work-horse
Thailand
Thailand to see rise in tourists as fallout continues in the US-China trade spat
Thailand may end up being a beneficiary in the ongoing US-China trade spat as mainland Chinese tourists will decide to travel closer to home or could even find it difficult to gain entry into the US.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand is monitoring the situation to see if Beijing blocks Chinese tourists from making trips to the US. The restriction could even come from the US side as the trade wars escalate.
It is expected that TAT offices in Kunming, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Chengdu and Beijing will actively promote Thai tourism whilst Beijing and Washington keep rolling out new sanctions.
TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn commented about anecdotal evidence from TAT branches suggesting the trade disputes is keeping Chinese travellers from planning trips outside of Asia.
“These factors may slow down decision-making for overseas trips and tourism spending. The ultimate goal is to attract visitors from China to engage in tourism events in Thailand to boost the tourism sector as a whole,” he was quoted saying in the Bangkok Post.
Despite potential competition from other Asian rivals, Thailand is still the most popular choice for many Chinese travellers. In 2018, around 10.5 million visited Thailand and industry analysts are expecting the numbers to balloon further this year, especially if the trade war keeps stumbling along.
At this stage, China is yet to announce if it will prohibit its residents to travel to the United States just like it did when it had tensions with Japan and South Korea.
SOURCE: Business Times
