Chinese ‘red notice’ fugitive arrested at Suvarnabhumi | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Chinese ‘red notice’ fugitive arrested at Suvarnabhumi
A Chinese fugitive wanted on an Interpol red notice has been arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport, acting Immigration Police chief Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang said.
48 year old Lu Dayang was arrested on Sunday while trying to fly to Macao. Sompong said the Chinese Embassy informed his staff that Lu was wanted for allegedly smuggling illegal goods into China.
He said Lu entered Thailand back on May 8 on a 15 day tourist visa. The bureau revoked his visa on May 17 and identified his return flight.
SOURCE: The Nation
30,000 baht bill for diarrhoea treatment at private hospital
It’s enough to give you the s**ts!
An unnamed private hospital is being asked to explain how it charged a patient 30,000 baht for the treatment of a simple stomach infection.
A source at the Internal Trade Department says that a review of the medical bill indicates the hospital bill was “unreasonable”.
“The hospital will be asked to explain.”
The complaint filed via the Internal Trade Department’s 1569 hotline. Earlier this year, the Cabinet approved a resolution to control the prices of medical supplies and services amid screams of opposition from indignant private hospitals.
The source of the story says that the private hospital in question would face legal punishment if it is unable to provide a reasonable explanation for the unreasonably high bill.
“From our examination of the bill, it is clear that the hospital has subjected the patient to over-treatment with many items that in fact might not have been necessary,” the source said.
If found guilty of over-charging, the hospital executives could face up to seven years in jail and/or a fine of 140,000 baht.
In January the Internal Trade Department has summoned the management of 70 out of 353 private hospitals for a discussion on why the price of medicines they sell are three to nine times higher than market prices.
New rules are now being drafted requiring private hospitals and medicine providers to declare their selling prices on the Internal Trade Department’s website. The rules are an attempt to reign in the voting of medicine prices where some private hospitals have been accused of charging up to 900% of the actual retail cost for prescriptions.
SOURCE: The Nation
Police searching for building owner after two die in Bangkok shophouse fire
A 67 year old woman and a 60 year old man have been killed after a fire engulfed a five-storey shophouse modified to provide rented rooms in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district early today.
The Samrarnraj police station was alerted at 1.15am of the fire at the shophouse near Chao Phor Sua shrine on Boon Siri road. Five fire engines were dispatched to the scene.
Fire fighters took about 40 minutes to put out the blaze, which started in a second-floor room and spread to the fourth floor. People living in other rooms fled outside with everything they could grab as fire fighters fought the blaze.
After the fire was put out, they found the charred body of 67 year old Rat Noonsup on her bed on the fourth floor. She had been confined to her bed with chronic illnesses. Her nephew, Suksan Seangchan, told police he was sitting and talking to friends on the ground floor outside the building when he heard an explosion. He said he looked up to see fire had broken out and then tried to put it out with neighbours.
He said he then remembered his aunt was in the building so he tried to run up the stairs, but an iron beam fell on him and a fire fighter dragged him out.
Police will investigate the cause of the fire and will summon the 64 year old owner of the modified building for questioning.
At 9am, fire fighters and police checked the scene again and discovered another body, identified as that of a carpenter known only as Tum, who was about 60 years old.
Police say the shophouse was modified to provide 10 rented rooms at a rate of 100 baht a day for vendors in the area. Police are looking for a man, identified as Tong, who was seen drunk and shouting threats that he would set fire to the building.
SOURCE: The Nation
Male doctor and his friend arrested after 18 year old falls from condo in gay-sex tryst
A male doctor working in the “beauty field” and his male friend have been giving confusing testimonies to police today. The pair were apprehended by police on Saturday after their 18 year old guest fell to his death from a balcony at the doctor’s 20th floor condo in Bangkok.
Police speculate the condo appeared to be the scene of a gay-sex tryst at the time of the incident.
A police source at Thong Lor police station say that the two suspects appeared to still be under the influence of crystal methamphetamine, also known as “ice”, when being questioned this morning.
Nine grams of ‘ice’ was seized at the scene.
The two men, both in their 30s and whose names had not been not released, will be brought in front of the Southern Bangkok Criminal Court tomorrow, when police will apply for the first 12 day detention order over an initial charge of possession of an illicit drug, with more charges pending.
Police want to keep them in detention pending the result of an investigation into whether they had caused the death of the teenager, the source added.
The autopsy to determine the time and cause of the teen’s death is expected to take 15 days as he reportedly had a great deal of narcotics in his system, affecting the determination as to whether he had died before or after the fall from the balcony.
The 18 year old victim, whose name has also not yet been released, was found wearing only a G-string.
Thong Lor precinct officers received the report of his death at 3.30pm on Saturday.
A police check of the building’s CCTV recordings found that the victim had entered the condo block with two older men and gone up to the 20th floor with them. This led to their inspection of the room and apprehension of the two older men, who have been insisting that the teenager had become intoxicated and fallen from the balcony, according to the source.
SOURCE: The Nation
