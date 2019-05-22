Coalition talks. And then there were…. THREE | The Thaiger

Election
Coalition talks. And then there were…. THREE
PHOTO: Facebook page of Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul
With HM The King opening parliament on May 24, it is hoped that the political horse-trading may be over when the new lower house sits for the first time. The two parties that hold the key to a workable majority coalition are the Democrats and Bhumjaithai. They have been prevaricating for more than a month about which way they are leaning – pro-Junta or pro-democracy.
With neither side having enough MPs to form a coalition, speculation has increased that the Democrat and Bhumjaithai parties could perform a “kingmaker” role. Photos from a working lunch today indicate they’re certainly in active talks to break the current deadlock.
The two parties together hold 103 seats in the House of Representatives, 148 short of a majority but enough to gain leverage against the rival coalitions.
The Democrats and Bhumjaithai won 52 and 51 MPs, respectively, but both remained undecided on which camp to join in the Parliament.
On Tuesday, Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul posted photos on Facebook of a working dinner with Democrat’s secretary-general Chalermchai Sri-on and Prachuabkirikhan MP Montri Panoynon.
“We’re working here, not just dining. It’s exactly like what we’ve said before,” Anutin wrote.
The photos showed the trio sharing a meal and Anutin and Chalermchai shaking hands, smiling.
This raised questions about whether the two parties would create an alliance to help form a coalition to end the political deadlock.
SOURCE: The Nation
Election
Bhumjaithai and Democrats holding off decision for key roles
PHOTO: The horse-trading continues
Nearly two months after the March 24 election and still no government formalised. The horse-trading has been fast and furious with rumours and speculation running rife over recent days. It is thought that some announcements will be made today or tomorrow in the lead up to the opening of parliament on Friday.
But it’s certainly coming down to key decisions from the Democrat and Bhumjaithai parties although, up to yesterday, they had still made no internal final decisions which bloc they would join, although it’s understood they are both leaning towards the pro-Junta camp.
The Democrats met for the first time yesterday under new leader Jurin Laksanavisit, but a decision on its post-election stance was not even on the agenda.
“We’ll meet again to discuss which bloc we are going to or not going to join,” said Jurin, who was voted in as party leader last week.
“The party has its principles and its people-oriented ideology. The members will meet and we will talk about the direction of our work in Parliament.”
Bhumjaithai also did not clarify its position yesterday. The party’s secretary-general Saksiam Chidchob said during an orientation session for MPs and a party meeting in Buri Ram province yesterday, that the responsibility had been vested in party leader Anutin Charnvirakul.
He added that the party had four core conditions: reverence for the monarchy, peace, implementation of the party’s proposals, and stability of the government.
Saksiam said none of the parties had approached Bhumjaithai yet, but Anutin will hold meetings with different parties in the next couple of days before making a decision on which bloc to join.
Observers put this uncertainty down to unfinished horse-trading and jockeying for key positions and cabinet posts.
The likelihood of both Democrat and Bhumjaithai backing the Phalang Pracharat-led coalition appears to be accentuated by the pro-democracy camp’s desperation. Pheu Thai have even offered to sacrifice the PM’s post, despite having the most number of MPs in Parliament, to gain support from the two parties.
Sources said dissatisfaction with the seats being offered was the only factor preventing Democrat and Bhumjaithai from announcing their pro-junta stance.
The two parties reportedly are not satisfied as most of the key ministries are being handed over to Phalang Pracharat figures.
It is believed that the Democrat Party will be offered the post of speaker of the lower house while Bhumjaithai is expected to get the post of second deputy speaker.
Separately, Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit’s fate in politics hangs by a thread despite his party’s successful debut.
The Constitutional Court will on Thursday discuss whether he should be disqualified for allegedly holding shares in a media company. If found guilty, Thanathorn can be banned from elections for 20 years and jailed for one to 10 years.
SOURCE: The Nation
Election
Pro-junta bloc says they have a ‘deal’ with Democrats and Bhumjaithai
PHOTO: Bhumjaithai party leader Anutin Charnvirakul slated to be the new Health Minister
The week kicks off with rumours swirling about deals done over the weekend. Meanwhile HM The King will open Parliament on May 24. ‘Who’ will set ‘where’ will be interesting.
The Pro-Junta proxy party, Phalang Pracharat Party, is taking the upper PR hand and claims to have successfully cobbled together a coalition tp form the new government with the participation of the Democrat and Bhumjaithai parties.
According to the latest scuttlebutt from the rumour mill, PM General Prayut Chan-o-cha will again head the post-election administration, with many members of his current post-coup Cabinet joining him – General Prawit Wongsuwan, General Anupong Paochinda, Somkid Jatusripitak and Wissanu Krea-ngam, according to the source, who spoke to The Nation on condition of anonymity.
However, it remained unclear if Prayut would also double as defence minister or allow Prawit to assume the post again in addition to the deputy PM’s post.
Phalang Pracharath will get at least 16 Cabinet seats and the Democrats and Bhumjaithai would get seven each, the source said, adding that these numbers were based on an agreed quota of one Cabinet seat for seven MPs.
In the March 24 general election, Phalang Pracharath won 115 MP seats, the Democrats 52 and Bhumjaithai 51.
According to the source, the Democrat Party will also get deputy ministers for Interior, Finance and Education.
Bhumjaithai has successfully bargained for the seats of Public Health minister and Digital Economy and Society minister, in addition to deputy minister seats in the ministries of Transport, Interior and Commerce, the source said.
The party’s leader, Anutin Charnvirakul, is expected to become the new Public Health minister to push for its policy platform of more broadly legalising marijuana in Thailand.
Meanwhile, political parties in the “democratic camp” still have not given up hope of forming a new coalition government despite claims by the rival pro-junta camp of their success, Pheu Thai secretary-general Phumtham Wechayachai said yesterday.
The confidence was expressed as both Pheu Thai and Phalang Pracharat were heavily lobbying for support from smaller parties.
Phumtham said all the parties in the group, that he called the “democratic camp”, remained firm about going ahead with forming a new government.
He said his coalition had the main goal of “preventing the country reaching a dead end and stopping the continuation of power” by the ruling National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) through General Prayut Chan-o-cha, who is the sole prime ministerial candidate for Phalang Pracharath.
“The parties in the democratic camp still have not stopped today. For us, the journey is not complete,” Phumtham said in his Facebook post.
“All the parties in the camp are still determined; we have exchanged views with all sides and we see hopes from the dialogue. I can tell you that there is progress in our work,” he said.
SOURCE: The Nation
Election
New Democrat leader may lean party away from pro-Army coalition
PHOTO: The Nation
With a new leadership team heading up the Democrats, the focus is now on which way they will tip their MP seats in the formation of the new lower house in the Thai parliament.
Whilst most pundits have thought they’d be leaning towards supporting the Palang Pracharath party (PPRP), who have current PM Prayut Chan-o-cha as their prime ministerial candidate, pundits believe the new leadership team are more unpredictable now as to which way their allegiances will swing.
Acting leader Jurin Laksanavisit was elected the new Democrat leader winning 160 votes, from the 291 members selected to vote, yesterday afternoon.
The Democrats performed poorly in the March 24 election prompting the immediate resignation of then leader Abhisit Vejjajiva on the morning of March 25 when results were published showing the party had lost a huge chunk of their votes to the new Future Forward party and Palang Pracharat.
There won’t much time to relax as the pressure is now on for their first major decision to decide whether to partner with the PPRP, work as an independent opposition, or join up with by Pheu Thai and Future Forward.
Many Democrats have said outright they would never side with Pheu Thai, mortal political enemies for over a decade. But they’ve also said they wanted to ensure they could help get the Army out of politics.
So the potential of them to be a small political opposition rump, siding neither with PPRP or Pheu Thai could be a reality, making it harder for any of the larger parties to pull together a majority lower house government.
Despite their differences, the Democrats, Pheu Thai and Future Forward share a common aim of amending the current constitution, which is widely seen as a tool to help Gen Prayut prolong his grip on power.
Mr Jurin and his key supporters, including the former leader Abhisit, Chuan Leekpai, the party’s chief adviser, and Banyat Bantadtan, another former party leader, have made it clear the Democrat Party should not support the PPRP to set up a proxy Army government.
So, until the Democrats, and the other large chunk of MP seats from Bhumjaithai, announce where they are placing their votes, we are no closer to knowing what the next parliament will look like.
Meanwhile, HM The King has announced that he will open the new parliament on May 24 so between now and then, something will have to happen. Expect phones too run hot in the days ahead.
