6 Indian men arrested for overstaying in southern Thailand

Tourist police arrested six Indian men for overstaying their visas at a rental house in the Tamot district of Pattalung province in the southern part of Thailand. They also worked illegally in the province as ice cream sellers.

The arrest took place today, May 19, following a tip-off from residents. The six foreigners had been residing together in a rental house, with two of them identified as father and son.

During the search, authorities discovered Indian passports belonging to each individual, indicating that they had initially entered Thailand with tourist visas. Some of the men had been living in the country since 2020 while others arrived the previous year.

According to the police report, the six Indian men had been earning a living by selling ice cream, and their ice cream vending vans were found at their residence.

They were taken to Tamot Police Station for further questioning. Each of them was charged for residing in the country with permission that has expired. The penalty will be imprisonment for up to two years and a fine of up to 20,000 baht according to Section 81 of the Immigration Act.

In another similar incident last month, an Indian man, 38 year old Jatinder Singh, was arrested in Chon Buri for overstaying his visa by 2,048 days, over five and a half years. Singh entered Thailand on June 10 in 2017 with a tourist visa which ended by August 8 of that year. Singh was also suspected of being involved with a scam call centre gang. However, the officers had not released the development on the investigation of the accusation.

In March, another Indian man, 28 year old man, Chaudhary Shubham. was apprehended at Phuket International Airport for entering and staying in Thailand without a permit.