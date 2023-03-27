Indian man overstays visa in Thailand by 2,048 days

Immigration police arrested an Indian national in Chon Buri province, eastern Thailand, found to have overstayed his visa by 2,048 days (more than five and a half years). Police believe he is part of a call centre gang, reports KhaoSod.

The police stopped 38 year old Jatinder Singh – who resides in the Na Jomtien area of Sattahip district – outside of the Ocean Marina Yacht Club and asked to see his passport, but Singh said he had lost it.

The accused admitted to entering Thailand on June 10, 2017, via Suvarnabhumi Airport and was allowed to stay in the kingdom temporarily as a tourist until August 8, 2017.

If what Singh says is true, then he has overstayed his visa by 2,048 days, said police. Police arrested Singh and took him to Na Jomtien Police Station for interrogation.

Police charged Singh with, “staying in the kingdom after permission has been terminated,” which carries a maximum penalty of no more than two years in prison and a fine of no more than 20,000 baht, or both.

Moreover, anyone found guilty of this crime is banned from entering Thailand for 10 years.

After interrogation, police believe that Singh was working illegally as part of a call centre gang, scamming people to get by in Thailand where he went under the radar for more than five years.

Singh’s arrest comes just days after Thailand’s Tourist Police announced a nationwide campaign to suppress tourism-related crimes, including overstaying foreigners and other crimes committed by non-Thais.

Singh’s undetected five-year visaless stay in the kingdom might be impressive but was beaten by a Chinese man who was arrested in Bangkok in December for overstaying his visa in Thailand for over seven years (2,662 days.)

Follow us on :













Li Liang told police that he fled China after he was persecuted for joining the Falun Gong movement, a controversial spiritual movement considered a “heretical cult” by the Chinese state.

Last week, a Russian man living on Koh Pah Ngan island was arrested after overstaying his visa by 993 days, or two and half years.