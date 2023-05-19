Thai man turns gun on himself after threatening ex’s new boyfriend

A Thai man shot himself dead yesterday after breaking into his ex-girlfriend‘s house in Pathum Thani province, central Thailand, and threatening her new boyfriend with a gun. The relationship ended more than three years ago.

At 7pm, officers at Lam Luk Ka Police Station were informed of a fatal shooting at a village in Bueng Kham subdistrict. Police travelled to the scene with doctors from Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Hospital and volunteers from the Rom Sai Rescue Foundation.

Police found the body of 45 year old Noom [surname withheld] lying in a pool of blood in front of the house. He sustained a single gunshot wound to the head. Police collected one firearm and one bullet casing as evidence.

The victim’s girlfriend, 36 year old Pornsawan, said she was cooking at home with her mother and boyfriend when her ex from three years ago arrived at the house on a motorbike and burst into the house through the back door holding a gun.

At first, Pornsawan thought the gun was fake and that her ex just wanted to scare off her new boyfriend, despite their relationship ending years ago. Then, Noom chased her boyfriend out of the house brandishing the gun.

Then, Noom fired a shot that smashed a parked pickup truck’s wing mirror before turning the gun on his own head. He shot himself dead in front of Pornsawan and her new boyfriend.

Pornsawan said that despite having broken up more than three years ago, Noom was still posting photos of them together on Facebook like he still hadn’t accepted the truth.

The deceased recently tried to reconcile the relationship yet again. However, Pornsawan told him it wasn’t going to happen. Then, he broke into her house.

Police collected forensic evidence from the scene to investigate the facts. Noom’s body was taken for an autopsy to confirm his cause of death.