In push for religious harmony, Thailand recognises more churches

In a push for religious harmony, Thailand has officially recognised three Catholic churches in the kingdom this week. The Ministry of Culture officially approved the churches on August 23, after the churches had reportedly waited 93 years for recognition.

The newly approved churches are: Saint Thomas the Apostle Church in Bangkok, Saint Monica Church in Nan Province, and Saint Joseph the Worker Church in Phrae Province.

Until now, Buddhist-majority Thailand has recognised 57 churches. With the recent church approvals, that number now stands at 60. In 2021, the Thai Cabinet approved a formal law that a new parish can be established only if it has a permanent resident priest, and a minimum of 200 parishioners who can support the parish.

Thailand’s Minister of Culture Itthiphol Khunpluem told Union of Catholic Asian News that the recognition is meant to “promote and foster religions in Thailand.” He said he wants people to have spaces where they can…

“…receive education and instill morals that are correct according to religious principles.”

In 2019, Thailand reported about 388,000 Catholics living in the country, forming roughly half a percent of some 69 million in the Buddhist-majority nation.

Even though Thailand’s Christians might be small in number, they continue to make an impact on the kingdom with charity projects. In April, a Christian organisation in Pattaya helped pass out food to Ukrainians and Russians stranded in the country.

Several of Thailand’s most renowned schools are Christian schools, which shows the faith’s influence in society.

Perhaps the new move to recognise the three churches is a step forward in acknowledging a faith that has been in Thailand for many years.

