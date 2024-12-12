Illegal jet ski crackdown in Phuket sees 17 more rentals shut down

Puntid Tantivangphaisal Published: 17:52, 12 December 2024
Illegal jet ski crackdown in Phuket sees 17 more rentals shut down
Phuket’s relentless battle against illegal jet skis has made another big splash. A daring raid led by marine officials uncovered 17 unlicensed jet skis being used for illegal tourist rentals in the popular tourist spot of Laem Nga, Ratsada.

The operation also extended to the picturesque islands of Koh Mali and Koh Pae, off Phuket’s east coast.

Senior officials including Phuket Marine Chief Natchapong Pranit and Prawet Suphachai, Director of the Marine Department Region 5, launched a special inspection operation at 9am today.

A Marine Police boat was deployed to patrol the area, uncovering a shocking number of violations.

The culprits were caught red-handed: 17 jet skis operating without valid licenses in clear breach of Section 9 of the Thai Navigation Act 1938, amended by Section 60 (No. 14) 1992.

According to the law, each violation can result in a hefty fine of up to 10,000 baht per jet ski. True to form, Natchapong revealed the operators were slapped with the maximum penalty, fined 10,000 baht for each unregistered craft.

“The Marine Department has partnered with local agencies and deployed a special task force from Region 5 to target illegal jet skis.”

With the busy tourist season underway, the pressure is on to ensure safety remains a priority.

“The inspections are particularly crucial during the High Season when the influx of tourists creates opportunities for operators to bypass regulations.”

The crackdown follows direct orders from Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat, highlighting the region’s determination to maintain safe and legal water activities.

The illegal jet ski operators have been ordered to cease their operations until they meet legal requirements, ensuring that Phuket’s waters remain safe for all, reported Phuket News.

ORIGINAL STORY: Phuket crackdown: Unlicensed jet skis lead to 10,000 baht fines

Officials in Phuket conducted a thorough inspection at Laem Sai Pier in Tambon Thepkrasattri yesterday, December 9, uncovering 10 unlicensed jet skis being rented out to tourists. This action was part of a broader initiative to ensure adherence to maritime regulations.

The operation was spearheaded by Prawet Suphachai, Director of the Marine Department Region 5 branch, with the support of Phuket Marine Chief Natchapong Pranit. Joining them were Somkid Chokong, an advisor to the governor, and Somsak Niltib, a transport expert leading the task force. Together, they aimed to uphold compliance with navigation laws as per a provincial directive.

An official report highlighted the discovery of 10 unlicensed jet skis. Each operator involved faced charges under Section 9 of the Thai Navigation Act B.E. 2456, as amended by Section 60, No. 14 B.E. 2535. This violation incurs a penalty of up to 10,000 baht (US$300) per offence.

The report confirmed that each operator was fined 10,000 baht, though it did not specify the exact number of operators penalised, reported The Phuket News.

In addition to the fines, officials issued a strict warning to the operators, prohibiting the use of jet skis for tourist services until they meet the legal requirements.

