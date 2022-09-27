Thailand legalises abortion up to 20 weeks

Thailand is extending the legal limit of abortion from 12 to 20 weeks. The new law will come into effect 30 days after its announcement by the Ministry of Public Health in the Royal Gazette, which was published yesterday, September 26.

The new law stipulates that pregnant women in Thailand may legally abort a pregnancy up to 20 weeks so long as they seek a doctor’s consultation first. The doctor will provide the woman with all the information to help them come to a decision themselves before legally approving the abortion.

In January last year, Thailand’s Parliament voted to legalise abortion in the first trimester (up to 12 weeks). However, criminal penalties remained in place for women who aborted pregnancies over 12 weeks and did not meet the criteria set by the country’s Medical Council.

Similarly, any person or clinic found to provide abortions after the 12-week limit would face fines and imprisonment.

The criminal penalties remain will remain in place for abortions of pregnancies over 20 weeks.

SOURCE: KhaoSod