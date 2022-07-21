ICONSIAM to unveil ICS, a ‘Mixed-Use Lifestyle Town,’ featuring retail, office and hotel facilities linked to the BTS Gold Line

Press Release

ICONSIAM, a world-class landmark located on the majestic Chao Phraya River – a joint-venture between three leading retail and real-estate developers: “Siam Piwat, Magnolia and CP,” is set to unveil ICS, a ‘Mixed-Use Lifestyle Town’ developed to amplify the thriving potential of the Thonburi area. ICS fosters an integration of urbanity and community that truly reflects today’s lifestyle by offering a complete range of retail, office and hotel facilities.

Mr Supoj Chaiwatsirikul, Managing Director of ICS Company Limited, said that ICS will cater to both Bangkok and Thonburi residents, due to its multi–modal transport links of road, Skytrain and boat as well as a direct connection to ICONSIAM which will generate vibrant daily traffic. Key anchor tenants will include Lotus’s – a new concept modern lifestyle supermarket, a Lifestyle Healthcare and Wellness Center by one of Thailand’s leading hospitals and the first Hilton Garden Inn in Bangkok: Hilton Garden Inn Bangkok ICS Charoen Nakorn with 241 rooms and cutting-edge facilities that will serve the needs of international tourists and business travellers. Moreover, ICS will offer a new vibrant lifestyle mall to deliver happiness to customers daily under the concept “Always a Good Day”. ICS will feature more than 200 brands in the home and living, IT, financial services, fashion, beauty and cosmetic services and other daily life necessity segments. Dining at ICS will feature a comprehensive selection of over 80 leading F&B brands including many new international concepts that will open their first outlet in Thailand at ICS.ICS office facilities have already attracted leading educational services and IT solutions companies providing robust weekday traffic.

Mr. Supoj added that “Since the beginning of 2022, the number of business and leisure travellers to Bangkok has increased continuously and we are seeing rising demand for hotels and conference facilities, especially for MICE. ICS, as a ‘Mixed–Use Lifestyle Town’, will cater to these needs and become another important magnet to drive ICONSIAM towards complete and integrative services for all customer segments.”

ICS is a key pillar in the continuation of Thonburi’s development plan, amplifying the expansion of the city on this side of the Chao Phraya River, especially the prime Khlong San area and Charoen Nakorn Road. More than 50 high-rise residential projects, or more than 25,000 units, will be completed in the area in the next few years and this increase in residential supply will facilitate the re-location of a significant new residential population to Charoen Nakhon Road. In addition, the Royal Thai government plans to relocate the Ministry of Interior from ‘Klong Lod,’ Phra Nakhon to a new location near Sawetchat Worawihan Temple on Charoen Nakhon Road. Taksin Hospital, a major hospital in the Thonburi area, is also planning to expand its services by constructing a new 600-bed patients facility. In total, these developments will create over 300,000 jobs for this prime area in Thonburi.

Currently, construction of ICS is 90 percent completed and is scheduled to open Q4, 2022