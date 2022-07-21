Thailand
ICONSIAM to unveil ICS, a ‘Mixed-Use Lifestyle Town,’ featuring retail, office and hotel facilities linked to the BTS Gold Line
Press Release
ICONSIAM, a world-class landmark located on the majestic Chao Phraya River – a joint-venture between three leading retail and real-estate developers: “Siam Piwat, Magnolia and CP,” is set to unveil ICS, a ‘Mixed-Use Lifestyle Town’ developed to amplify the thriving potential of the Thonburi area. ICS fosters an integration of urbanity and community that truly reflects today’s lifestyle by offering a complete range of retail, office and hotel facilities.
Mr Supoj Chaiwatsirikul, Managing Director of ICS Company Limited, said that ICS will cater to both Bangkok and Thonburi residents, due to its multi–modal transport links of road, Skytrain and boat as well as a direct connection to ICONSIAM which will generate vibrant daily traffic. Key anchor tenants will include Lotus’s – a new concept modern lifestyle supermarket, a Lifestyle Healthcare and Wellness Center by one of Thailand’s leading hospitals and the first Hilton Garden Inn in Bangkok: Hilton Garden Inn Bangkok ICS Charoen Nakorn with 241 rooms and cutting-edge facilities that will serve the needs of international tourists and business travellers. Moreover, ICS will offer a new vibrant lifestyle mall to deliver happiness to customers daily under the concept “Always a Good Day”. ICS will feature more than 200 brands in the home and living, IT, financial services, fashion, beauty and cosmetic services and other daily life necessity segments. Dining at ICS will feature a comprehensive selection of over 80 leading F&B brands including many new international concepts that will open their first outlet in Thailand at ICS.ICS office facilities have already attracted leading educational services and IT solutions companies providing robust weekday traffic.
Mr. Supoj added that “Since the beginning of 2022, the number of business and leisure travellers to Bangkok has increased continuously and we are seeing rising demand for hotels and conference facilities, especially for MICE. ICS, as a ‘Mixed–Use Lifestyle Town’, will cater to these needs and become another important magnet to drive ICONSIAM towards complete and integrative services for all customer segments.”
ICS is a key pillar in the continuation of Thonburi’s development plan, amplifying the expansion of the city on this side of the Chao Phraya River, especially the prime Khlong San area and Charoen Nakorn Road. More than 50 high-rise residential projects, or more than 25,000 units, will be completed in the area in the next few years and this increase in residential supply will facilitate the re-location of a significant new residential population to Charoen Nakhon Road. In addition, the Royal Thai government plans to relocate the Ministry of Interior from ‘Klong Lod,’ Phra Nakhon to a new location near Sawetchat Worawihan Temple on Charoen Nakhon Road. Taksin Hospital, a major hospital in the Thonburi area, is also planning to expand its services by constructing a new 600-bed patients facility. In total, these developments will create over 300,000 jobs for this prime area in Thonburi.
Currently, construction of ICS is 90 percent completed and is scheduled to open Q4, 2022
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thai mother turns blind eye as daughter raped by stepfather
Elephant stabs mahout to death with its tusks in southern Thailand
Thailand News Today | Thailand admits to spying on its citizens
Thailand’s DDC says boy with Covid-19 who died also had MIS-C
Tropical style houses in Thailand for nature lovers (2022)
Chiang Mai’s 1-month pledge to clear dead power cables
Oldest giant male panda on earth dies in Hong Kong
Bedraggled rats can’t cope in Bangkok floods
ICONSIAM to unveil ICS, a ‘Mixed-Use Lifestyle Town,’ featuring retail, office and hotel facilities linked to the BTS Gold Line
Alleged gold necklace thief on the loose in Phuket
Thai doctor tells Covid-infected men not to fear shrinking penis
Floods sweep pickup into dam in eastern Thailand, 1 survives and 2 missing
University in Bangkok suspends lectures following floods
Woman carries sharp knife onto Vietnam Airlines flight
Thaksin hints he lives rent free inside Thailand PM Prayut’s head
Tourism ‘insurance’ fee will cover ALL foreigners entering Thailand
UPDATE: Bangkok taxi driver pulls out knife on Singaporean tourists
More doubts over the introduction of the new Thai tourist arrival tax
Foreign ownership of Thai land, but with lots of conditions
Honeymooning British man drowns in Phuket, Thailand
Russian billionaire’s superyacht Samui visit spurs hope of wealthy tourists
Bangkok doctor warns of lung infections from new Covid-19 sub-variant
Transport Minister gives Koh Samui-Khanom Bridge thumbs up
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry urges 10 day quarantine
Thai Airways’ revenue finally takes off
Motorcycle taxi rider treats customer to farewell steak dinner
12 Thai women fear being sued by the wife of a love rat who seduced them
VIDEO: Bangkok taxi driver pulls out knife on Singaporean tourists
Thailand isn’t the only place in the world that applies tourist taxes
Lalisa causes a rush on roti sai mai after Instagram post
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
UPDATE: Bangkok taxi driver pulls out knife on Singaporean tourists
- Tourism2 days ago
More doubts over the introduction of the new Thai tourist arrival tax
- Koh Samui2 days ago
Transport Minister gives Koh Samui-Khanom Bridge thumbs up
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Motorcycle taxi rider treats customer to farewell steak dinner
- Thailand3 days ago
12 Thai women fear being sued by the wife of a love rat who seduced them
- Thailand1 day ago
UPDATE: Two-faced kitten dies at 4 days old
- Thailand2 days ago
Four-legged chicken turns heads at Big Bum Farm in northeast Thailand
- Expats2 days ago
Police investigate death of British man found in Pattaya canal