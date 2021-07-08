Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

UPDATE: PM calls for urgent meeting, expected to discuss “lockdown” measures

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

UPDATE: The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration meeting set for 10am tomorrow will address the “worsening situation” in Thailand, according to spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the daily CCSA meeting in English.

Natapanu says the media has been “predicting the results” of the meeting, but he assures the public that there will not be a so-called “lockdown.”

“We would not call it a lockdown, but measures that would be appropriate for the situation now where we have an increasing number of new cases per day.”

Original story…

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has reportedly announced an urgent meeting for tomorrow to discuss measures to control the spread of Covid-19. Reports in Thai media say officials are considering travel restrictions similar to those set back in April of last year during the first wave of infections. Restrictions are likely to be imposed in Bangkok and other provinces with high infection rates and could be in place for 14 days to control the spread of the virus as the rapid-spreading Delta variant becomes more prevalent.

Nightly curfews could be imposed. Other restrictions reportedly on the table for discussion include work-from-home orders and travel bans between provinces, like the measures set in April 2020. Last year, the government also ordered the temporary closure of non-essential businesses.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has danced around the word “lockdown,” but media reports in both Thai and English have said a lockdown could be in the near future.

With the highly transmissible Delta variant of the virus becoming more prevalent, especially in Bangkok, the CCSA is preparing for a spike in infections and says the daily Covid count could exceed 10,000 new cases by next week. To prepare for the influx of infections, a new field hospital is being set up at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport to treat patients, including those with severe symptoms.

Nateetorn Sinthopwaragul contributed to this report.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
AlexPTY
2021-07-08 13:08
How do you plan to keep vaccinating people under lockdown conditions? Question 2, looking at the baht/usd exchange rate chart, do you have any money left for any kind of lockdown?
image
Kanaloa
2021-07-08 13:21
The big big mistake other than the vaccine cock-up was allowing Songkran this year
Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand29 seconds ago

Pattaya school for the blind struggling, requests public’s help
Coronavirus (Covid-19)38 seconds ago

UPDATE: PM calls for urgent meeting, expected to discuss “lockdown” measures
Best of10 mins ago

Top 5 private villas to rent in Bangkok
Sponsored2 days ago

Take a trip through Thailand with Sixt Rent a Car

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand34 mins ago

Hundreds wait outside Bangkok temple overnight for Covid test
Thailand2 hours ago

Man believes prostitute pickpocketed him in Pattaya
Crime2 hours ago

Alleged leaders of a drug cartel in Germany arrested in Phuket and Koh Pha Ngan
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

“Mastermind” arrested for posing as doctor, “selling” vaccines
Pattaya3 hours ago

Pattaya looks into September reopening despite uptick in Covid-19 infections
Thailand3 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | Thai property questions answered, Bangkok lockdown mulled, Latest covid update
Travel4 hours ago

Top 5 Hotels in Chiang Mai
Product Reviews4 hours ago

The best smartphones you should consider buying in 2021
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Over 200,000 sign petition calling for mRNA vaccines
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Thursday Covid-19 update: 7,058 new infections, 75 deaths
Koh Samui5 hours ago

Koh Samui hopes to attract 2,000 tourists in first month of re-opening
Environment5 hours ago

Residents near burned-out factory return home, environmental concerns remain
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending