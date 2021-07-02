Doctor documents people camping out for Covid treatment

A doctor is documenting the struggle of people hoping for a hospital bed for Covid treatment. His pictures capture winding lines of people sitting on the ground, sleeping in the backs of cars. He provided the images last night of the scene outside the Ramathibodi Hospital in Bangkok

Thiravat Hemachudha whos is a neurologist and director of the Health Science Centre of Emerging Diseases at Chulalongkorn University wrote in a Facebook post that “these” (the people in the photos) who don’t have access to medical attention at the hospital “should be provided with favipiravir to take at home”, indicating an antiviral medication for Covid patients.

He added “You can at least give minimally symptomatic patients green chiretta, cannabis oil or a 12-milligram anti-parasite drug to fight the virus”.

The post was shared almost 2,000 times and many commented with anti-government sentiments.

The hashtag “#KillerGovernment” is trending on Twitter in Thailand as inhabitants becoming increasingly frustrated with the government’s handling of its Covid situation.

The Thaiger previously wrote about how some hospitals had to stop doing swab testing because they were running out of beds and earlier today how the ICU beds full at Bangkok’s Siriraj Hospital.

SOURCE: Coconuts Bangkok

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile

📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums

📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter

👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook

🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates