Hun Manet plans support for returning Cambodian workers

Support plan brings migrant worker hardships into focus

Hun Manet, the Prime Minister of Cambodia, has expressed readiness to facilitate the return of Cambodian workers from Thailand, urging banks to provide financial assistance.

Yesterday, June 14, Hun Manet conveyed via his Facebook page that the government is prepared to coordinate solutions for the potential large-scale return of Cambodian workers. He stated that relevant ministries, armed forces, and the seven provinces bordering Thailand are set to offer border crossing facilitation, temporary accommodation, food, and basic medical care to people in the border areas.

The Ministry of National Defence, the Army, and Phnom Penh’s Lakhon Luang School are arranging transportation to repatriate relatives from the border to their hometowns. The Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training is also ready to support returning people in securing employment, as the country currently faces a shortage of tens of thousands of workers.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance, along with related institutions, is preparing to aid returning Cambodian workers in resuming daily life through partial economic and social intervention packages. Hun Manet also called on the Cambodian Banking Association and the Cambodian Finance Association to explore the feasibility of easing financial burdens for returning workers, particularly those in debt to banks or financial institutions, to the extent possible and within feasible deadlines.

In times of national challenge, Hun Manet emphasised that the spirit of national unity and mutual assistance is the strength of the Cambodian people, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, Thailand has accused Cambodia of breaching its sovereignty after Cambodian troops were discovered constructing a military base within Thai territory in Ubon Ratchathani province, sparking a clash between the two nations’ forces last month.

On June 9, the Royal Thai Armed Forces released aerial images revealing Cambodian soldiers entering the contested Chong Bok area in April and beginning construction of a fortified encampment in May.

