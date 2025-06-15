Mass motorcycle crash near Don Mueang Airport injures three

In the early hours of today, June 15, a motorcycle accident involving over 50 riders took place on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road near Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok.

The incident left one person seriously injured and two others with minor injuries. Police from Vibhavadi station and volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation arrived at the scene around 2am to assess the situation.

The collision occurred between gates three and four of Don Mueang Airport, where two motorcycles were found severely damaged, with their seats detached and various parts strewn across the road. Additionally, a green and yellow taxi and a grey Honda car were damaged in the incident, with the taxi’s rear and the Honda’s right rear wheel bearing the brunt of the impact, rendering the car immobile.

In the middle of the road, three young males, between 15 and 18 years old, were found injured. One was in serious condition while the other two sustained minor injuries. All were promptly taken to Bhumibol Hospital for treatment.

Before the crash, a group of approximately 50 motorcycles was racing at high speeds. Some of the vehicles collided and crashed, skidding into the cars of bystanders.

Following the accident, other riders fled towards the Lat Phrao intersection. Police advised the car and taxi drivers affected by the collision to file reports as evidence and are reviewing CCTV footage to track down the escaping motorcyclists for prosecution, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a high-speed crash involving a group of modified sedans racing on the Chon Buri motorway caused damage to 12 vehicles.

Emergency responders suspect alcohol may have played a role. The incident occurred at 3.30am on February 16, prompting police to detain those involved for questioning.

Footage widely circulated on social media captured the vehicles dangerously weaving, overtaking, and speeding moments before the collision. After the crash, police cleared the scene and summoned the drivers for legal action.