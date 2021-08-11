Connect with us

Thailand

Human trials for nasal spray vaccines scheduled for end of 2021

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: The Library of Congress/Flickr

Government officials announced today that 2 Covid vaccines that are delivered via a nasal spray and are homegrown in Thailand are going to start human trials… by the end of 2021. Officials say the vaccines already had promising results using mice.

The nasal spray was developed by the National Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology. Government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek says the vaccines are based on the adenovirus and influenza.

Post-mice trials, the first human trials should start sometime at the end of this year. However, the vaccines still need the FDA’s approval. The trials are also intended to test their protection against the Delta variant. The second phase, which should begin next March has a target date set for wider release in “Mid 2022″…If the results are “good”, says Ratchada.

Previously, Thailand’s FDA had warned the public that “spray guns” are dangerous and ineffective.

Meanwhile, Thailand is also developing an mRNA vaccine through Chulalongkorn University and an inactivated virus is being developed by Mahidol University. Both vaccines should start the second phase of human trials this month.

2 days prior, Chulalongkorn closed its vaccine trial applications after enough people signed up.

Thailand has fully vaccinated just under 7% of its residents.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand34 mins ago

Human trials for nasal spray vaccines scheduled for end of 2021
Protests1 hour ago

Press lawsuit to stop police from using rubber bullets rejected
Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand News Today | More BKK protester v police clashes, PM revokes media crackdown | August 11

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand2 hours ago

Dr Tossaporn Serirak demands full disclosure over Pfizer distribution
Phuket2 hours ago

Unused Phuket Prison to be field hospital
World3 hours ago

China bans illegal content in karaoke songs, criteria proves troublesome for venue owners
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand4 hours ago

Nakhon Si Thammarat man arrested for allegedly possessing 2 illegal firearms
Best of5 hours ago

List of budget-friendly SHA plus hotels in Phuket
Best of5 hours ago

List of the best SHA Plus hotels in Thailand
Thailand5 hours ago

Heavy rain causes flash flood in Surat Thani
Best of5 hours ago

List of SHA plus hotels in Phuket
Thailand5 hours ago

Kanchanaburi bridge closure isolates Ban Wang Ka village
Thailand7 hours ago

Foreigner killed in Chon Buri car accident, other driver skedaddles
Thailand7 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | Tourism hopes dashed, murder in NE rice field, amnesty under discussion | August 11
Best of7 hours ago

Top 5 Wedding Planners in Phuket
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending