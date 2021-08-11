Thailand
Human trials for nasal spray vaccines scheduled for end of 2021
Government officials announced today that 2 Covid vaccines that are delivered via a nasal spray and are homegrown in Thailand are going to start human trials… by the end of 2021. Officials say the vaccines already had promising results using mice.
The nasal spray was developed by the National Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology. Government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek says the vaccines are based on the adenovirus and influenza.
Post-mice trials, the first human trials should start sometime at the end of this year. However, the vaccines still need the FDA’s approval. The trials are also intended to test their protection against the Delta variant. The second phase, which should begin next March has a target date set for wider release in “Mid 2022″…If the results are “good”, says Ratchada.
Previously, Thailand’s FDA had warned the public that “spray guns” are dangerous and ineffective.
Meanwhile, Thailand is also developing an mRNA vaccine through Chulalongkorn University and an inactivated virus is being developed by Mahidol University. Both vaccines should start the second phase of human trials this month.
2 days prior, Chulalongkorn closed its vaccine trial applications after enough people signed up.
Thailand has fully vaccinated just under 7% of its residents.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Human trials for nasal spray vaccines scheduled for end of 2021
Press lawsuit to stop police from using rubber bullets rejected
Thailand News Today | More BKK protester v police clashes, PM revokes media crackdown | August 11
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Dr Tossaporn Serirak demands full disclosure over Pfizer distribution
Unused Phuket Prison to be field hospital
China bans illegal content in karaoke songs, criteria proves troublesome for venue owners
Nakhon Si Thammarat man arrested for allegedly possessing 2 illegal firearms
List of budget-friendly SHA plus hotels in Phuket
List of the best SHA Plus hotels in Thailand
Heavy rain causes flash flood in Surat Thani
List of SHA plus hotels in Phuket
Kanchanaburi bridge closure isolates Ban Wang Ka village
Foreigner killed in Chon Buri car accident, other driver skedaddles
Good Morning Thailand | Tourism hopes dashed, murder in NE rice field, amnesty under discussion | August 11
Top 5 Wedding Planners in Phuket
TAT touts the Phuket Sandbox first month July successes
Wear a condom and a mask: Health department advises Covid “safe” sex
2 Korat chicken processing factories report over 100 infections
Apple to add child sexual abuse protections to mobile devices
UPDATE: Phuket police claim they have arrested a suspect in the murder of the Swiss Sandboxer
UPDATE: Suspect in Swiss murder in Phuket is a “Thai man”
Confession and evidence, not a scapegoat, in Phuket murder
Dr Boon, THG group must clarify Pfizer deal controversy
Delta variant now the predominant strain, 78% of Thai infections
Body of Swiss national in Phuket identified as foreign government official
5.7% of foreign residents in Thailand have received a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine
Food shortages beginning as Covid-19 limits production
Covid UPDATE: New high of 21,838 infections, provincial totals
Body found in Phuket of Swiss woman presumed murdered
CCSA confirms 100,000 Covid patients in home isolation in Bangkok
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Wear a condom and a mask: Health department advises Covid “safe” sex
- Crime3 days ago
Confession and evidence, not a scapegoat, in Phuket murder
- Thailand3 days ago
Favipiravir AKA Avigan to be used for all Covid patients, despite paltry scientific merit
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Tuesday Covid Update: High of 235 deaths; provincial totals
- Thailand3 days ago
UPDATE: Actor’s girlfriend stabbed to death in Bangkok following “struggle” over knife
- News3 days ago
Tourist lost in Phuket forest found alive
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Kaeng Hin Phoeng rapids in Prachin Buri closed until…
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid UPDATE: 19,983 infections, provincial totals