Human trials for nasal spray vaccines scheduled for end of 2021

Government officials announced today that 2 Covid vaccines that are delivered via a nasal spray and are homegrown in Thailand are going to start human trials… by the end of 2021. Officials say the vaccines already had promising results using mice.

The nasal spray was developed by the National Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology. Government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek says the vaccines are based on the adenovirus and influenza.

Post-mice trials, the first human trials should start sometime at the end of this year. However, the vaccines still need the FDA’s approval. The trials are also intended to test their protection against the Delta variant. The second phase, which should begin next March has a target date set for wider release in “Mid 2022″…If the results are “good”, says Ratchada.

Previously, Thailand’s FDA had warned the public that “spray guns” are dangerous and ineffective.

Meanwhile, Thailand is also developing an mRNA vaccine through Chulalongkorn University and an inactivated virus is being developed by Mahidol University. Both vaccines should start the second phase of human trials this month.

2 days prior, Chulalongkorn closed its vaccine trial applications after enough people signed up.

Thailand has fully vaccinated just under 7% of its residents.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

