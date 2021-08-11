Connect with us

Protests

Press lawsuit to stop police from using rubber bullets rejected

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: An attempt to bar police from using rubber bullets on activists and the press was dismissed by the Civil Court. (via NDTV)

After being injured by rubber bullets police fired at protesters despite being clearly marked as members of the press, a journalist with Plus Seven and a photographer from The Matter filed a lawsuit against the police. Now the Civil Court has responded, throwing out their petition to stop police from using rubber bullets as part of crowd control during protests.

When they filed suit Friday, the courts immediately dismissed charges against individual officers who are protected under a qualified immunity style law and denied an injunction against police using any force in protests. But they did allow the lawsuit against the Royal Thai Police to proceed where they requested 1.4 million baht, a formal apology, a pledge for no violence against the press, and for those who shot rubber bullets at press members to be identified.

In their lawsuit, the 2 media members said that they were hit and injured by rubber bullets in 2 separate incidents during protests on July 18 in Bangkok. There was some insinuation that police may have intentionally fired at press members, which could be viewed as an act of intimidation aimed at silencing a free press.

Yesterday saw more protests that are becoming increasingly impatient and aggressive. Protesters moved from Ratchaprasong intersection to Asok and made their way to Sino-Thai Engineering and Constriction, a company owned by the family of Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. They accuse the company of financially supporting the government.

The roaming protest continued on to the residence of the controversial secretary-general of the Palang Pracharath Party Thamanat Prompow, who recently denied suggestions that he is prepping to become Thailand’s next prime minister. From there, protesters headed towards the King Power Group offices but clashed with police at a roadblock leading to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s residence.

During that clash and others later in the evening, some violence broke out, with fireworks thrown at officers, and a police kiosk being set on fire. Tempers were strong as bail has been denied to 9 important leaders in the pro-democracy movement including former hunger-striker Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Protests23 seconds ago

Press lawsuit to stop police from using rubber bullets rejected
Thailand23 mins ago

Thailand News Today | More BKK protester v police clashes, PM revokes media crackdown | August 11
Thailand44 mins ago

Dr Tossaporn Serirak demands full disclosure over Pfizer distribution

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Phuket1 hour ago

Unused Phuket Prison to be field hospital
World2 hours ago

China bans illegal content in karaoke songs, criteria proves troublesome for venue owners
Thailand3 hours ago

Nakhon Si Thammarat man arrested for allegedly possessing 2 illegal firearms
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Best of4 hours ago

List of budget-friendly SHA plus hotels in Phuket
Best of4 hours ago

List of the best SHA Plus hotels in Thailand
Thailand4 hours ago

Heavy rain causes flash flood in Surat Thani
Best of4 hours ago

List of SHA plus hotels in Phuket
Thailand4 hours ago

Kanchanaburi bridge closure isolates Ban Wang Ka village
Thailand6 hours ago

Foreigner killed in Chon Buri car accident, other driver skedaddles
Thailand6 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | Tourism hopes dashed, murder in NE rice field, amnesty under discussion | August 11
Best of6 hours ago

Top 5 Wedding Planners in Phuket
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

US official says no conditions attached to 2.5 million vaccines donated to Thailand
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending