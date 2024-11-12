Devastating fire in Suphan Buri destroys two homes after explosions

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright ChoomaneePublished: 14:50, 12 November 2024| Updated: 14:50, 12 November 2024
Devastating fire in Suphan Buri destroys two homes after explosions
A devastating fire in Suphan Buri destroyed two wooden homes after a series of three loud explosions. The incident prompted a swift response from local police and firefighters to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby community houses. Initial investigations suggest an electrical short circuit as the likely cause.

Suphan Buri police officer Khwankhao Inawang received reports of a fire that broke out at houses numbered 50 and 161/1 in Moo 2, Khok Kram subdistrict, Bang Pla Ma district.

She was joined by Mongkol Walaikesem and Supakorn Sudarom from the Bang Pla Ma Police Station, along with fire personnel from Ton Kram Municipality, Bang Pla Ma Municipality, and surrounding areas. Over 10 fire trucks were mobilised to combat the blaze that engulfed the two-storey wooden structures.

Residents near the scene reported hearing three explosive sounds, reminiscent of fireworks or bombs, originating from the initial house. The fire quickly spread, consuming the adjacent home. Panicked occupants managed to flee, narrowly escaping the inferno, said one resident.

“We heard something like fireworks going off. The next thing we saw was flames everywhere.”

Firefighters worked tirelessly, battling the flames for about an hour to prevent them from reaching other homes in the community. Despite the swift action, both wooden houses were completely destroyed.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported as the occupants escaped in time. However, the homeowners were left distraught, visibly shaken by the sudden loss of their properties, reported KhaoSod.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but initial assessments indicate an electrical short circuit. Police have pledged a thorough investigation to confirm the exact cause and ensure legal proceedings if necessary.

In related news, a mobile phone charging overnight caused a fire in Samut Prakan, leaving a father and his two sons injured due to smoke inhalation. The blaze erupted in their three-storey commercial building, prompting an urgent response from local fire services.

