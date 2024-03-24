House fire in Kra Chon causes 100,000 baht damage, sparks investigation

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A single-storey concrete house was engulfed in flames, leading to extensive damage and a call for those responsible to come forward. This incident, which occurred today, March 24, is believed to have originated from local farmers illegally burning rice straw in nearby fields, causing the fire to spread uncontrollably.

The 50 year old homeowner, Duangsamorn, returned home to a scene of devastation, with damages estimated at around 100,000 baht (US$ 2,800). Police are continuing their investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Emergency services in Kra Chon, Nakhon Ratchasima, were alerted to a severe house fire along the roadside of Ban Non Kraprao, Village No. 15, Dong Yai subdistrict, Phimai district. The fire brigade from the local administrative organisation, Prasuk, was called in to assist and contain the blaze.

Upon arrival, firefighters were met with a fiercely burning house. It took them approximately one hour to bring the fire under control, which by then had spread across the surrounding paddy fields, covering several hectares.

Duangsamorn, the property owner, recounted that she was not at home when the fire started. Neighbours, having witnessed the fire, urgently contacted her. Rushing back, she was confronted with the aftermath—a completely gutted home. Preliminary assessments suggest the fire was caused by local farmers who had set alight the rice straw stubble in their fields, a customary but risky practice, which in this instance had catastrophic consequences.

The financial toll of the fire is significant, with the loss including not only the structure itself but also all household possessions within. The homeowner has issued a plea for those responsible for igniting the straw to come forward and accept liability for the damages incurred. Law enforcement officials are meticulously investigating to establish a definitive cause of the fire, reported KhaoSod.

In related news, in Phetchaburi, a troubling incident unfolded as a heartless son-in-law, Yuranan Pranprai, also known as Yu, triggered a house fire at his home. Local law enforcement, under the leadership of Police Lieutenant Krittapas Montri, and the fire department swiftly responded to the scene to bring the situation under control.