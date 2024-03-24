Tragic motorbike collision in Phuket leaves three dead, one injured

Picture courtesy of Chalong Police

A devastating motorbike collision on Wiset Road, Rawai, in Phuket, resulted in the death of two foreign men and a Thai woman earlier today. An 18 year old Thai woman, another victim of the incident, was left injured and was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital.

The tragic accident, which occurred at approximately 2.48am, was captured on CCTV footage. The Chalong Police, led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Somkiat Sarasit, was alerted about the incident shortly after. On arriving at the scene, located in front of Pan’s Kitchen restaurant opposite Soi Salika, the police found a Honda Click motorbike registered in Phuket and a blue Yamaha YZF-R1, a 998cc sports motorcycle, both severely damaged.

The deceased were identified as a 36 year old Russian man, a 52 year old Swedish man, and a 44 year old Thai woman. Investigations are currently underway to determine the cause of the accident.

Preliminary findings suggest that the Russian man and the 18 year old Thai woman were on the Honda Click motorbike, while the Swedish man and the 44 year old Thai woman, a resident of Rawai, were on the Yamaha R1, registered in Bangkok, at the time of the collision, reported The Phuket News.

In addition to the two motorcycles involved in the collision, two other bikes parked by the roadside were also damaged in the aftermath of the accident. The identities of the deceased are being withheld until their next of kin have been informed.

