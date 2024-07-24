Politics in play: Golf outing sparks denials of secret deals by Thai parties

Picture courtesy of Maynatchira Instagram account

Pheu Thai Party and coalition partner Bhumjaithai Party have refuted claims of any secret agreements after former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra and Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul were seen playing golf together at a resort in Nakhon Ratchasima over the weekend.

Anutin, who holds the positions of Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, clarified that Thaksin and his family stayed at a different hotel. He asserted that no political discussions took place with Thaksin, who is widely considered to be Pheu Thai’s unofficial leader.

Anutin also dismissed allegations that he sought Thaksin’s help to resolve the ongoing conflict between Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai regarding the government’s plan to reclassify cannabis as a narcotic.

“It has nothing to do with Thaksin. The Narcotics Control Board (NCB) will make a decision on the matter.”

Observers have noted a growing dispute between Bhumjaithai, which has championed the decriminalisation of cannabis, and Pheu Thai, which aims to reverse this policy. A health committee responsible for controlling illegal drugs voted on July 5 to reclassify cannabis and hemp as narcotics, effective from January 1, 2025. This committee will present its findings to the NCB for review this month.

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai also denied any secret deals between Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai.

“They went to play golf, sang songs and had dinner together.”

However, sources indicated that the golf outing between Anutin and Thaksin at the Khao Yai resort was intended to address the cannabis dispute between the two parties.

These sources suggested that a potential resolution could involve the NCB returning the relisting proposal to the health committee for further review and the government advocating for a cannabis law with stricter controls on its use. In exchange, Bhumjaithai is anticipated to fully support Pheu Thai’s digital wallet scheme, according to the sources.

Deputy PM Anutin Charnvirakul joins Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her father, Thaksin Shinawatra, in a sing-along. Picture courtesy of Maynatchira Instagram

