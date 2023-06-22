High school girls arrested for stealing iPhones worth 17,800 baht in closed mall

PHOTO: Sanook

Two high school girls arrested for stealing mobile phones after hiding in a closed shopping mall. Yesterday, police in Buri Ram arrested two female high school students from a school in Mueang Buri Ram district as they were suspected of breaking into a mobile phone store in a well-known shopping mall. The store owner had posted a call for help on Facebook, asking the public for any information regarding the two suspects thought to be still students. The stolen phones were an iPhone 11, priced at 11,900 baht (US$340), and a second-hand iPhone 7, with an estimated value of 5,900 baht (US$170).

The incident occurred around 9:20pm on the night of June 20, after the shopping mall had closed. The store owner’s Facebook post contained clear images and video clips from the closed-circuit cameras, that captured the suspects committing the crime. It is believed that the two girls entered the shopping mall before it closed, hid in some corner, and carried out the theft once the mall staff and customers had left. They were expected to blend in with the moviegoers exiting the mall after the show.

After the police managed to apprehend the two girls quickly, the mobile phone store owner expressed gratitude to the social mediathe community and the police officers.

These juveniles were swiftly taken into control.