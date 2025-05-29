Thai worker wins lottery 10 times, credits mythical serpent

A construction worker from Surin province has remarkably won the lottery 10 times in a row, attributing his success to the spiritual power of the mythical serpent, Phaya Nak Pu Ong Dam San Siri Chantra Nakarat.

During a recent filming for a renowned TV show, an unexpected fire broke out, causing a candle to bend in the shape of a serpent, further fuelling the mystique of the event.

The lucky winner, known as Rocket Technician, shared that he obtained the winning numbers through the divine guidance of Phaya Nak, and on May 16, he correctly guessed the numbers 87 from incense sticks that only partially burnt.

The technician explained that achieving a state of calm for five minutes while making a wish or dreaming about the numbers often leads to success. He also mentioned his career in construction, having created a historic milestone involving a monument that drew significant attention.

Rocket Technician recounted a mystical encounter on April 1, where he and his family encountered a large serpent while driving, which later manifested in his dreams. Following an accident on May 7, where he broke three ribs, he experienced a strange vision involving a dark-skinned man and a serpent, which led to his eventual recovery.

A spiritual medium later informed him of a sacred presence in his home, prompting him to build a shrine after his eye miraculously healed.

The technician’s journey led him to create a shrine dedicated to the serpent deity, which reportedly brought him luck. On September 1, the lottery numbers 91 and 291 were drawn, aligning with his predictions and solidifying his belief in the deity’s power.

For the upcoming draw, the technician drew the number 77 from a container while incense sticks burnt to reveal numbers resembling 6, 0, or possibly 9, leaving it open to personal interpretation.

This intriguing tale of spirituality and luck continues to captivate the imagination of lottery enthusiasts and believers in the supernatural across Thailand, reported KhaoSod.