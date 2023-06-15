Heavy rain persists across Thailand: Bangkok flood risk increases, boats cautioned

Picture courtesy of rawpixel, Freepik

Continued heavy rainfall is expected across Thailand today, with Bangkok facing a 70% chance of flooding. Authorities are warning people to avoid boating activities during this period.

The Meteorological Department has predicted 24-hour weather conditions, stating that a moderate southwest monsoon system is covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, while a trough is passing through Myanmar and northern Laos, entering the low-pressure area in the Gulf of Tonkin. This is accompanied by westerly winds at upper levels moving across the North and Northeast, resulting in thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in some areas.

In the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, moderate waves are expected. The Andaman Sea’s upper part will have wave heights from 1 to 2 metres, while the lower part and the Gulf of Thailand will have wave heights around 1 metre. In areas with thunderstorms, waves could be higher than 2 metres. Boat operators are advised to navigate with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms during this period, reported Sanook.

The following regions are expected to experience weather conditions as described below from midnight today until midnight tomorrow:

North: A 60% of the area will experience thunderstorms, with heavy rains in some areas, including Nan, Tak, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Phichit, and Phetchabun provinces. The lowest temperature will range from 23 to 26°C, and the highest temperature from 33 to 35°C, with southwesterly winds at speeds of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Northeast: A 40% of the area will see thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in some areas, including Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Buri Ram, and Nakhon Ratchasima provinces. The lowest temperature is 25 to 26°C, the highest temperature is 34 to 35°C, and the wind will be from the southwest at speeds of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Central: A 60% of the area will have thunderstorms, primarily in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Ratchaburi, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram provinces. The lowest temperature will range from 23 to 26°C, and the highest temperature from 33 to 37°C, with southwesterly winds at speeds of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

East: A 60% of the area will experience thunderstorms, with heavy rainfall in some areas, including Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chanthaburi, and Trat provinces. The lowest temperature is 24 to 28°C, the highest temperature is 32 to 34°C and wind from the southwest ranges between 15 to 30 kilometres per hour. Wave heights will be about 1 metre high, with 1 to 2 metre waves expected in thunderstorm-prone areas.

South (east coast): A 40% of the area will encounter thunderstorms, mainly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, and Nakhon Si Thammarat provinces. The lowest temperature is 23 to 26°C, the highest temperature is 33 to 36°C, and southwest winds will be at speeds of 15 to 30 kilometres per hour. Wave heights will be approximately 1 metre high, with 1 to 2 metre waves expected in areas with thunderstorms.

South (west coast): A 40% of the area will have thunderstorms, primarily in Ranong and Phang Nga provinces. The lowest temperature is 24 to 27°C, the highest temperature is 32 to 35°C, southwest winds will range from 15 to 35 kilometres per hour in areas from Phuket upwards, and 15 to 30 kilometres per hour in areas from Krabi downwards. Wave heights will be 1 to 2 metres high, with greater than 2 metres expected in thunderstorm-affected areas.

Bangkok and its vicinity: It is expected that 60% of the area will see thunderstorms, with the lowest temperature ranging between 26 to 28°C, and the highest temperature between 33 to 36°C. Southwesterly winds will range from 10 to 25 kilometres per hour.