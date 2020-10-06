Head of economic recovery panel warns of collapse if borders not re-opened now

A businessman heading up an economic recovery panel is warning the government that unless Thailand’s borders are re-opened for the last quarter of the year, the country is headed for total economic collapse. The Bangkok Post reports that Pailin Chuchottaworn says the gradual easing of Covid restrictions in recent months is not enough, insisting the country must re-open to international tourists. Pailin says that, while Thailand has been successful at controlling and eventually suppressing the Covid-19 virus, it has been at great economic cost.
He is dismissive of the new Special Tourist Visa scheme, saying it does not go far enough, and he has also criticised the hoops foreigners must jump through to avail of the visa. He says that, despite the introduction of the STV, Thailand remains closed to most, warning that unless the country opens up now for what would normally be considered high season, the STV scheme may end up being dropped altogether. He points out that airlines need to plan their schedules in advance and, unless the government starts preparing for an immediate high-season re-opening, airlines will not have enough time to prepare flight schedules. He adds that re-opening once high season is over will be too late.
“Currently, tourism is an important priority. If the country does not re-open, it will be hard for GDP to grow because the country’s economy depends mainly on the tourism industry and exports.”
Meanwhile, Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has previously stated that 1,200 long-stay tourists are expected to arrive in the Kingdom this month. The first groups were expected to arrive from China this Thursday, but there are reports of that being pushed back to later this month due to some additional ironing out of the STV scheme.
Phiphat says that, should all go well during the first 30 days of the scheme being in operation, the government will consider reducing the 14-day mandatory quarantine period to 7 days, although some medical experts continue to warn against this.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
This post was last modified on October 6, 2020 11:00 am
Just days into his post, the new Chief of the Royal Thai Police, has clarified…
Thailand is lifting its 6 month ban on international tourists, allowing only those who are…
The Sarasas private school network continues to find itself in hot water, with revelations that…
An exhibition has been assembled to commemorate the 44th anniversary of the Thammasat University Massacre…
Thailand’s National Vaccine Committee is to request nearly 3 billion baht in order to procure…
Thailand is opening its doors this week after a 6 month ban on international tourists,…
View Comments
Finally, someone with some common sense
I'm an Aussie with a Retirement visa, there's many here same as me wanting to return but so far their is no invitation? Why? it's crazy as we are one of the safest countries re Covid. They put up too many obstacles with high priced ASQ hotels and high price airfares and Medical Insurance etc. Just give me a bracelet and test me, 1 2 3 times over 14 days I dont mind, even let me self quarantine at my partners home for 14 days.
1/ Open up to safe countries Non O or OA visa holders
2/ Make it more affordable and less restrictive
We all have money to spend and we want to help the Thai economy so why hold us back?
“ the country’s economy depends mainly on the tourism industry and exports.”- finally someone in the know publicly stating what everyone else already knew. If the first group isn’t coming until next week or the week after, and Thailand requires a 30 day evaluation after a month worth of tourists arrive, the high season will be lost. The only way to save it is to immediate reduce the quarantine to 7 days, cut out the charter flight requirement, reduce the insurance requirement (and open it up to outside companies) and vastly increase the numbers and counties. The quarantine really needs to be eliminated all together. That said, it’s almost too late to save anyway, the airlines and tourists need a month to set plans and schedule. Otherwise they will have already bought tickets to somewhere else.