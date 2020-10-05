Phuket luxury resorts become quarantine facilities for travellers on the Special Tourist Visa | The Thaiger

Phuket
Phuket luxury resorts become quarantine facilities for travellers on the Special Tourist Visa
Thailand is opening its doors this week after a 6 month ban on international tourists, catering to those on the new Special Tourist Visa who have time on their hands and money to spend. The first group will arrive to Phuket from China on Thursday, but they all have to go through a mandatory 14 day quarantine and it isn’t cheap in Phuket.
Most of the government approved quarantine facilities in Phuket are luxury hotels. The Senses Resort in Phuket offers quarantine packages for their private pool villas starting at 260,000 baht and go up to 590,000 baht for a family of four. While it’s pricey, the resort owner Suppachoke Laongphet says it doesn’t generate much income.
“We won’t make much profit from these special clients because of the expenses involved … We had to find other sources of income to support our staff and the local economy.”
A lot of preparation has gone into preparing the resort for quarantine guests. The resort’s staff were trained on Covid-19 prevention measures such as how to spot infections and what protective equipment to wear when interacting with the guests. The resort also got rid of some cushions to make the disinfecting easier.
Once the tourists are released from quarantine, officials hope they will help boost Phuket’s economy that heavily relies on foreign tourists. Before the pandemic, tourism made up 93% of Phuket’s income. The island province has been in a crisis since the halt on international travel to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Now more than 70% of the island’s businesses are closed.
But some say the Special Tourist Visa scheme won’t be even slightly close to enough to save the country’s battered tourist economy. President of Thai Travel Agents Vichit Prakobkoson is pushing to end the 14 day quarantine for foreign tourists travelling from countries classified as a very low risk for spreading Covid-19. He says the thought of quarantine “repulses” many potential tourists.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Phuket
Phuket woman dies shortly after eating mangrove horseshoe crab
A 46 year old woman died after eating a horseshoe crab she caught in a mangrove forest near her home in Phuket’s Muang district. After eating the shellfish, Wanthana Phutcho vomited, complained of a headache and had trouble walking. She fell unconscious and died on the way to a hospital.
Some people have mistaken mangrove horseshoe crabs, which are poisonous, with Southeast Asian horseshoe crabs, which are commonly eaten in Thailand and sold at markets. In the past, the Ministry of Public Health warned that consuming the mangrove horseshoe crabs and their eggs can be life threatening. They say the plankton mangrove horseshoe crabs eat are poisonous to humans.
Wanthana collected molluscs at the nearby mangrove yesterday morning and caught 3 horseshoe crabs, according to her mother, 64 year old Somjai Kingwongsa. When Wanthana got home, she grilled a horseshoe crab and ate it. Shortly after eating, she vomited and couldn’t walk steadily.
Somjai says they first went to the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation Hospital, but the staff advised her to take Wanthana to Vachira Phuket Hospital. But Wanthana got worse on the way and her mother called the emergency line. She was unconscious when the ambulance arrived and emergency responders gave her CPR, but she died soon after they arrived.
Doctors at the Vachira Phuket Hospital later examined the woman’s body and confirmed that the woman died from eating the poisonous crab meat.
SOURCES:Bangkok Post | National News Bureau of ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket in a Covid Crisis – VIDEO
Phuket is facing an existential crisis. Because of its semi-isolation as an island, it doesn’t get much “passing traffic” and is too far away from Bangkok to attract much ‘weekend’ business. Whilst the borders stay closed the island’s businesses face ruin.
A year ago, the streets of this tourist island were brimming with a diverse international tourism mix. In fact the island had become one of the most popular tropical island destinations in the world, catering for both the high end, the back-packers and just about everything in between.
But nearly 9 months into a global coronavirus pandemic, things are now very, very different.
Since Thailand’s borders were closed, Thailand’s tourist magnets, including the southern island of Phuket, have faced the prospect of at least a short to medium term future without any means to run their businesses. Each of these shops is an individual, maybe a family, friends, employees, a landlord… all suddenly cut off from an income. Their sin, choosing to run a business, and pay hefty rents for the pleasure, in areas where tourists wanted to visit.
In the case of Phuket, which previously attracted 8-10 million international visitors a year, its cash lifeline, probably more than 90% of its economy, has been cut off.
The provincial government has done little, can do little, to help. The Thai government has had a round of cash handouts for people losing their job, but, in many cases, these have either been negligible and in some cases, never turned up. Either way, none of the government’s stimulus has been able to do much to help the island find a new pathway to re-open all these businesses.
As for Phuket’s 2,000 or so hotels and guesthouses, most of them still have their doors locked, some even completely vacated without even maintenance staff. The prospect of their survival, on domestic tourism alone, is impossible – Phuket, just too far away from the country’s population centres to get any passing or weekend traffic.
The island’s east coast, where many of the Thai’s live and the established families have their businesses, have burst back to life following the lifting of lockdown provisions in May and June this year. But a drive through the west coast towns looks more like the set of a dystopian Hollywood set, bereft of tourists, locals, and empty streets lined with row after row of shuttered shops.
This isn’t an exaggeration, this is how it is, and has been for months with little hope of the situation improving any time soon.
The businesspeople here followed the government’s demands to close up shop and lockdown for 6 week in March and April. A 6 week interruption to their businesses would be bad enough. But, here we are, 6 months later and the situation remains bleak.
In fact most of the owners and employees of these businesses have stripped their shops, left the island and headed back to their homes.
For the locals, who call Phuket home, they’ve had to find a new life, a new job and make a new start, often helped along by the kindness of strangers and the island’s expat community.
Thailand’s travel and hospitality industries, and they ARE industries, especially on an island like Phuket, are now in a perpetual limbo. Whilst everyone is happy to see a development like the Special Tourist Visa, it is not even a remotely sustainable model for Thailand’s tourism industry beyond the immediate short-term and will do little get these shops open again.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Phuket
Phuket man shoots himself in the head in suspected suicide
A 47 year old Phuket man has shot himself dead, in what police suspect is a case of suicide. Nation Thailand reports that Kittichai Musiksong’s body was found on a couch at a property in the Taladyai sub-district. He had a bullet wound to his right temple and a blank gun model was found on the floor.
The blank gun contained a live bullet, with officials saying the dead man may have modified the weapon to take live ammunition so that he could shoot himself with it.
“Blank guns can normally fire blanks only and are generally used for practice or as a prop in movie shooting.”
The dead man’s sister says he called her to say he’d been fighting with his wife. As they were saying goodbye, Kittichai asked his sister to take care of things. Following the call, the sister called the man’s wife.
“I called his wife to ask what was going on, but she said Kittichai had not come to their home in Wichit sub-district since Saturday and suspected that he had gone back to his old house, where he was found dead.”
A police investigation has been launched to establish the cause of the suspected suicide. The dead man’s body has been sent for an autopsy.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Phuket luxury resorts become quarantine facilities for travellers on the Special Tourist Visa
Global tourism plunges up to 80% in 2020
Thailand News Today | Live from Thammasat, Sacked teacher sues parents, Pattaya eating contest | October 5, 2020
Deals and discounts for expats at Bangkok wellness tourism event
Phuket woman dies shortly after eating mangrove horseshoe crab
Thailand now accepting applications for permanent residency
Hard truths about travelling to Thailand, right now
Man allegedly chained his uncle and beat him to death with a bat
Continuous rainfall expected throughout Thailand this week
Worst flood in years Chon Buri residents say, Pattaya City officials plan to build a flood barrier
Phuket in a Covid Crisis – VIDEO
Ex-prisoner stabs 3 people when asked to put on a mask at Bangkok shopping mall
Bangkok police prep for October 14 pro-democracy rally
Phuket man shoots himself in the head in suspected suicide
Mother and daughter forced to sell home due to neighbour who won’t stop singing
Visa amnesty runs to October 31 | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
Top 10 must-see towns in Asia
When did Bangkok have its ‘good old days’?
Top 10 things that changed in Thailand during the Covid outbreak
The world’s Top 10 languages, spoken by native speakers
Alcohol ban for the end of Buddhist Lent this Friday
The man who wrote the bad reviews for Koh Chang’s Sea View Resort has a criminal record
Get a new stamp! Foreigners on a current 30 day visa extension can stay until November 30
New visa amnesty allows foreigners to stay in Thailand until October 31, with 60 day extensions
Hard truths about travelling to Thailand, right now
More categories of foreigners to be granted entry to Thailand
Expat shift drives changes in Bangkok’s condo market
Foreign teachers checked by immigration at Sarasas school after alleged student abuse
Thailand to cut down on uninsured vehicles on the road
Thai Airways to provide flights to some international destinations this month
Thailand News Today | Live from Thammasat, Sacked teacher sues parents, Pattaya eating contest | October 5, 2020
Thailand News Today | Prison release?, Pattaya Makeover, 6 new Covid cases | October 2
Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1
Thailand News Today | Phuket re-opens, TripAdvisor review saga, Samut Prakhan chem spill | Sept 30
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty extended, first STV tourists, teacher sacked | September 29
Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28
Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24
Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23
Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket “in a coma”| September 22
Thailand News Today | Amnesty finishes, protest round-up | September 21, 2020
Heavy rain, big protest tomorrow, special tourist visa | Thailand News Today | September 18
Thailand News Today | Hotels wary, rain on the way | September 17, 2020
Thailand News Today | New visa update, Dengue spike | September 16, 2020
Thailand News Today | Another holiday, Business closures | September 15
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago
Hard truths about travelling to Thailand, right now
- Thailand4 days ago
Thailand to cut down on uninsured vehicles on the road
- Events2 days ago
Phuket’s annual vegetarian festival. Put it in your diary – VIDEO
- Thailand3 days ago
Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra had Covid-19 but has since recovered
- Environment4 days ago
PM pledges to protect Thailand’s natural resources at virtual biodiversity summit
- Thailand1 day ago
Special Tourist Visa program leaves out those from high-risk Covid countries
- Pattaya4 days ago
Pattaya’s Beach Road to add an extra lane, part of multi-million baht renovation plan
- Road deaths3 days ago
New police chief stops drink-driving checkpoints over corruption issues
Davidnicholls
October 5, 2020 at 6:53 pm
Thailand is finished the poor suffer the government get richer and dont know what they are doing 14 days locked in a hotel that’s not a holiday its madness the government will take there money but none will go to the people OPEN THAILAND NOW
Mark
October 5, 2020 at 7:03 pm
At some airports they are using Covid-19 sniffer dogs worth a look for low risk countries plus PCR test
Issan John
October 5, 2020 at 7:12 pm
“… starting at 260,000 baht and go up to 590,000 baht for a family of four …” but
“We won’t make much profit from these special clients …”
My heart bleeds for him …
Michael
October 5, 2020 at 7:50 pm
260,000 baht for 2 weeks? The value of these hotels is in the facilities. The nice pool etc. But if you have to stay in your room it makes no sense to pay this ridiculous amount of money.
Ben
October 5, 2020 at 9:36 pm
260,000 baht is a lot of money for 2 weeks. Additionally there are costs of a charter flight, insurance, tests and entrance paperwork.
What these tourists are actually paying for is the right to stay in Thailand, which is relatively COVID free, for 8.5 months after the initial 2 weeks without much hassle. The COVID free environment enables them to move around freely without much fear of contracting the virus. The costs of lodging and entertainment are much cheaper than normal now because of lack of demand. For example most of the monthly apartment rentals on Airbnb are 30% to 50% off regular rates. It’ll be a much cheaper vacation after the initial 2 weeks.
I’d consider doing it if I could afford it and my country wasn’t banned.
This is obviously a cautious first step and I’m hoping it becomes cheaper and less restrictive in the future. For sure they won’t throw open the doors while the vaccine is still a threat.
murika
October 5, 2020 at 8:17 pm
18500 bath a night and they can’t make any benefit, i feel so sorry for them, life is sooo hard for thai people right now obviously, maybe they should ask more money, farang don’t mind they are so rich…
Joseph McKee
October 5, 2020 at 11:42 pm
“The first group will arrive to Phuket from China”
lootarzoon
October 5, 2020 at 8:38 pm
Good luck to the resort only to cover the investments…!!! Then forget any local tourism as well, they avoid ASQs, anyhow counting on them in Pukhet or Samui also a failure!!! Then the first flight is already delayed…may be not enough passengers yet ???
Gigitour
October 5, 2020 at 8:57 pm
Good luck 😂😂
James
October 5, 2020 at 9:19 pm
“We won’t make much profit from these special clients because of the expense….”
They won’t make any money as it is all fictitious, there are no tourists.
First, they were delayed by a week, now they are on the way, then there will be a delay again I can imagine.
The logic is, no one in their right mind would pay so much to be stuck in a room when they can stay at home and live in the luxury of a house.
The pictures of the rooms look like wooden garden sheds.
Nearly every country has a problem with tourism, the UK for example normally has 30 million overseas tourists per year, they now know the reality is they will have very few visitors and are not pretending otherwise.
Shane
October 5, 2020 at 10:27 pm
I’m willing to pay any price to holiday in Phuket, but only if the hotel room has cushions, lots of cushions!
Jack Sombra
October 5, 2020 at 11:14 pm
“We won’t make much profit from these special clients because of the expenses involved”
Translation, hospital’s huge cut just to give them some nurses and tests ‘on request’. Remember any actual infected arrivals are covered by insurance.