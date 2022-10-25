Connect with us

Thailand

Foot Traffic Only after Patong Hill Landslides | GMT

Published

 on 

Botched drug raid: owner claims deal with the police, guests bum rush police, Kathu illegal excavation investigated as a possible factor in a landslide, Patong Hill opened to foot traffic only after landslides, Halloween returns to Khao san road, Thailand reports its 12th monkeypox case, and Govt set up a complaints hotline about pricey veggies.- all are coming up today.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime1 min ago

Drunk SWAT policeman shoots man 9 times at nightclub in southern Thailand
Guides16 mins ago

Where to eat the best brunch in Koh Samui
Thailand17 mins ago

Thai doctor kidnapped in Africa returns home
Tourism26 mins ago

Tourism officials plan Loy Krathong events for 6 Thai provinces
Krabi60 mins ago

VIDEO: Krabi resident secretly films gambling den
Thailand2 hours ago

Refrigerator saves fisherman’s life in southern Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Education2 hours ago

International schools in Bangkok offering world-class education
Pattaya2 hours ago

“Big Joke” says Pattaya Pool villa victims might have been involved in drugs
Thailand3 hours ago

Foot Traffic Only after Patong Hill Landslides | GMT
Politics14 hours ago

Rishi Sunak becomes first Asian UK PM
China18 hours ago

The Coming War on China
Thailand18 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Thailand’s face mask rules to be scrapped soon
Drugs18 hours ago

How can Thailand win its war on drugs?
Weather20 hours ago

Kathu illegal excavation investigated as possible factor in landslide
Weather20 hours ago

Abandoned Phuket hotel to be demolished after landslide
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending