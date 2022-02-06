Connect with us

Crime

VIDEO: Phuket police search for 2 gunmen over shooting death of Jimi “Slice” Sandhu

Thaiger

Published

 on 

Police are still investigating the shooting of a former “gangster” who had been deported from Canada 6 years ago. 32 year old Indian Jimi “Slice” Sandhu, was gunned down while getting out of his red SUV around 10pm on Friday night in Rawai, Phuket.

He was a former ‘person-of-interest’ for police in British Columbia, Canada, referred to as a “gangster” who was eventually deported from Canada 6 years ago for a range of crimes relating to local gang activities, and “serious criminality.

It was reported that a maid found the man’s body lying next to his vehicle at 6.30am, some 8 hours after 2 gunmen were caught on CCTV camera firing up to 20 shots into the man at close range. Chalong Police are investigating who may have heard the volley of gunshots or been near the scene in the intervening 8 hours before the body was found.

Police reported that the dead Canadian had 2 IDs on him. He held identification for ‘Mandeep Singh’ and ‘Amarjit Singh Sindhu’. But police confirm that it was Indian-born Jimi Sandhu who was the victim of the attack.

Click the link if you want to see the CCTV footage. WARNING: Graphic scenes may offend some viewers.

https://fb.watch/a-arAmJRVo/

Sandhu, who the Vancouver Sun report was affiliated with the ‘United Nations’ gang, owned a villa in the beachside resort complex at the southern end of Thailand’s latest island.

The United Nations, the Brothers Keepers and the Red Scorpion gangs are among British Columbia crime gangs that remain locked in an ongoing gang war that has resulted in dozens of murders over recent years. Members of the Brothers Keepers were among a coterie celebrating and commenting on Sandhu’s murder in Phuket on social media posts following the news breaking in Canada on Friday afternoon (Canada time).

One YouTube post on the page ‘6ixAdemiks’ read…

United Nations gangsters #SKIDZ and #SLICE as well as the entire set had a very rough last few days. First off, this is solely a quick recap without any narration; but believe me – I will make episodes about both scenarios. Rest In Paradise Slice, some say the infamous Gary Tattoo (YYC kingpin) played a role in Jimis Homicide in #thailand”

British Columbia police, in response to the story, say they believe it could ignite an escalation of violence in the local gang wars.

VIDEO: Phuket police search for 2 gunmen over shooting death of Jimi “Slice” Sandhu | News by Thaiger

Sandhu was born in India, and moved to Canada at the age of 7 and grew up with relatives in Abbotsford, British Columbia. He had several serious convictions as part of his activities in various gangs and serious assaults. He was also charged with killing the rival Red Scorpion gang leader Matt Campbell in Abbotsford in January 2014. That conviction was lifted a year later.

Following a 2015 immigration hearing, Sandhu was finally deported from Canada and left the country at the start of 2016. He is quoted with fateful words during the immigration hearing…

“I know that path is either go to jail or you die.”

In 2018 he was arrested in India on charges of operating an illicit drug factory manufacturing Ketamine. He has since been travelling across the Middle East and South East Asia ever since. His nickname was ‘Slice’ because of the large scar on his right cheek. It was reported that he was “close” to another United Nations gang member, Karman Grewal , who was gunned down outside Vancouver International Airport last year. No one has yet been charged over that incident.

In a related matter, a close associate of Sandhu was robbed of an “expensive chain” in Dubai during the past week. The person who stole the chain posted a video of the item on social media.

VIDEO: Phuket police search for 2 gunmen over shooting death of Jimi “Slice” Sandhu | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Jimi “Slice” Sandhu – BC Police

ORIGINAL STORY

Two gunmen jumped out from bushes and shot and killed a Canadian man at The Beachfront Hotel Phuket in Rawai, a seaside resort town in the far south of Phuket, last night.

Chalong police arrived on the scene at 6.30am this morning and found the victim lying face-down in a pool of blood next to a red SUV with Phuket licence plates. The driver was wearing a white T-shirt with light beige coloured shorts. They report that the resort’s CCTV footage showed the man had earlier pulled up in front of the hotel in his car. The two men then jumped out and shot the victim 10 times until he fell on the ground. Police are now investigating the attack, although it appears to be a professional ‘hit’ given the man’s past activities in Canada.

Police are now searching for a least 2 men in relation to the crime.

The victim has been identified as 32 year old Mandeep Singh (aka Jimi Sandhu and Amarjit Singh Sindhu). He was born in India, but held a Canadian passport.

A cleaner who worked at the resort found Singh’s dead body the next morning. When police searched Singh’s things, they found he had with him a driver’s license of someone named “Amarjit Singh Sindu”, 33. Sandhu was registered as living in Montreal. Police also found 19 bullet casings from the shooting, as well as a small quantity of marijuana inside the car.

Police confirmed that the victim had arrived in Phuket on January 27 and had been staying at the hotel. The body has been moved to Vachira Hospital for a post mortem and the Canadian Embassy contacted.

VIDEO: Phuket police search for 2 gunmen over shooting death of Jimi “Slice” Sandhu | News by Thaiger

VIDEO: Phuket police search for 2 gunmen over shooting death of Jimi “Slice” Sandhu | News by Thaiger

SOURCE: Phuket Hot News | Bangkok Post | Vancouver Sun | YouTube

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I want to:
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • United States+1
  • United Kingdom+44
  • Australia+61
  • Afghanistan (‫افغانستان‬‎)+93
  • Albania (Shqipëri)+355
  • Algeria (‫الجزائر‬‎)+213
  • American Samoa+1684
  • Andorra+376
  • Angola+244
  • Anguilla+1264
  • Antigua and Barbuda+1268
  • Argentina+54
  • Armenia (Հայաստան)+374
  • Aruba+297
  • Australia+61
  • Austria (Österreich)+43
  • Azerbaijan (Azərbaycan)+994
  • Bahamas+1242
  • Bahrain (‫البحرين‬‎)+973
  • Bangladesh (বাংলাদেশ)+880
  • Barbados+1246
  • Belarus (Беларусь)+375
  • Belgium (België)+32
  • Belize+501
  • Benin (Bénin)+229
  • Bermuda+1441
  • Bhutan (འབྲུག)+975
  • Bolivia+591
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina (Босна и Херцеговина)+387
  • Botswana+267
  • Brazil (Brasil)+55
  • British Indian Ocean Territory+246
  • British Virgin Islands+1284
  • Brunei+673
  • Bulgaria (България)+359
  • Burkina Faso+226
  • Burundi (Uburundi)+257
  • Cambodia (កម្ពុជា)+855
  • Cameroon (Cameroun)+237
  • Canada+1
  • Cape Verde (Kabu Verdi)+238
  • Caribbean Netherlands+599
  • Cayman Islands+1345
  • Central African Republic (République centrafricaine)+236
  • Chad (Tchad)+235
  • Chile+56
  • China (中国)+86
  • Christmas Island+61
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands+61
  • Colombia+57
  • Comoros (‫جزر القمر‬‎)+269
  • Congo (DRC) (Jamhuri ya Kidemokrasia ya Kongo)+243
  • Congo (Republic) (Congo-Brazzaville)+242
  • Cook Islands+682
  • Costa Rica+506
  • Côte d’Ivoire+225
  • Croatia (Hrvatska)+385
  • Cuba+53
  • Curaçao+599
  • Cyprus (Κύπρος)+357
  • Czech Republic (Česká republika)+420
  • Denmark (Danmark)+45
  • Djibouti+253
  • Dominica+1767
  • Dominican Republic (República Dominicana)+1
  • Ecuador+593
  • Egypt (‫مصر‬‎)+20
  • El Salvador+503
  • Equatorial Guinea (Guinea Ecuatorial)+240
  • Eritrea+291
  • Estonia (Eesti)+372
  • Ethiopia+251
  • Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)+500
  • Faroe Islands (Føroyar)+298
  • Fiji+679
  • Finland (Suomi)+358
  • France+33
  • French Guiana (Guyane française)+594
  • French Polynesia (Polynésie française)+689
  • Gabon+241
  • Gambia+220
  • Georgia (საქართველო)+995
  • Germany (Deutschland)+49
  • Ghana (Gaana)+233
  • Gibraltar+350
  • Greece (Ελλάδα)+30
  • Greenland (Kalaallit Nunaat)+299
  • Grenada+1473
  • Guadeloupe+590
  • Guam+1671
  • Guatemala+502
  • Guernsey+44
  • Guinea (Guinée)+224
  • Guinea-Bissau (Guiné Bissau)+245
  • Guyana+592
  • Haiti+509
  • Honduras+504
  • Hong Kong (香港)+852
  • Hungary (Magyarország)+36
  • Iceland (Ísland)+354
  • India (भारत)+91
  • Indonesia+62
  • Iran (‫ایران‬‎)+98
  • Iraq (‫العراق‬‎)+964
  • Ireland+353
  • Isle of Man+44
  • Israel (‫ישראל‬‎)+972
  • Italy (Italia)+39
  • Jamaica+1
  • Japan (日本)+81
  • Jersey+44
  • Jordan (‫الأردن‬‎)+962
  • Kazakhstan (Казахстан)+7
  • Kenya+254
  • Kiribati+686
  • Kosovo+383
  • Kuwait (‫الكويت‬‎)+965
  • Kyrgyzstan (Кыргызстан)+996
  • Laos (ລາວ)+856
  • Latvia (Latvija)+371
  • Lebanon (‫لبنان‬‎)+961
  • Lesotho+266
  • Liberia+231
  • Libya (‫ليبيا‬‎)+218
  • Liechtenstein+423
  • Lithuania (Lietuva)+370
  • Luxembourg+352
  • Macau (澳門)+853
  • Macedonia (FYROM) (Македонија)+389
  • Madagascar (Madagasikara)+261
  • Malawi+265
  • Malaysia+60
  • Maldives+960
  • Mali+223
  • Malta+356
  • Marshall Islands+692
  • Martinique+596
  • Mauritania (‫موريتانيا‬‎)+222
  • Mauritius (Moris)+230
  • Mayotte+262
  • Mexico (México)+52
  • Micronesia+691
  • Moldova (Republica Moldova)+373
  • Monaco+377
  • Mongolia (Монгол)+976
  • Montenegro (Crna Gora)+382
  • Montserrat+1664
  • Morocco (‫المغرب‬‎)+212
  • Mozambique (Moçambique)+258
  • Myanmar (Burma) (မြန်မာ)+95
  • Namibia (Namibië)+264
  • Nauru+674
  • Nepal (नेपाल)+977
  • Netherlands (Nederland)+31
  • New Caledonia (Nouvelle-Calédonie)+687
  • New Zealand+64
  • Nicaragua+505
  • Niger (Nijar)+227
  • Nigeria+234
  • Niue+683
  • Norfolk Island+672
  • North Korea (조선 민주주의 인민 공화국)+850
  • Northern Mariana Islands+1670
  • Norway (Norge)+47
  • Oman (‫عُمان‬‎)+968
  • Pakistan (‫پاکستان‬‎)+92
  • Palau+680
  • Palestine (‫فلسطين‬‎)+970
  • Panama (Panamá)+507
  • Papua New Guinea+675
  • Paraguay+595
  • Peru (Perú)+51
  • Philippines+63
  • Poland (Polska)+48
  • Portugal+351
  • Puerto Rico+1
  • Qatar (‫قطر‬‎)+974
  • Réunion (La Réunion)+262
  • Romania (România)+40
  • Russia (Россия)+7
  • Rwanda+250
  • Saint Barthélemy+590
  • Saint Helena+290
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis+1869
  • Saint Lucia+1758
  • Saint Martin (Saint-Martin (partie française))+590
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon)+508
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines+1784
  • Samoa+685
  • San Marino+378
  • São Tomé and Príncipe (São Tomé e Príncipe)+239
  • Saudi Arabia (‫المملكة العربية السعودية‬‎)+966
  • Senegal (Sénégal)+221
  • Serbia (Србија)+381
  • Seychelles+248
  • Sierra Leone+232
  • Singapore+65
  • Sint Maarten+1721
  • Slovakia (Slovensko)+421
  • Slovenia (Slovenija)+386
  • Solomon Islands+677
  • Somalia (Soomaaliya)+252
  • South Africa+27
  • South Korea (대한민국)+82
  • South Sudan (‫جنوب السودان‬‎)+211
  • Spain (España)+34
  • Sri Lanka (ශ්‍රී ලංකාව)+94
  • Sudan (‫السودان‬‎)+249
  • Suriname+597
  • Svalbard and Jan Mayen+47
  • Swaziland+268
  • Sweden (Sverige)+46
  • Switzerland (Schweiz)+41
  • Syria (‫سوريا‬‎)+963
  • Taiwan (台灣)+886
  • Tajikistan+992
  • Tanzania+255
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • Timor-Leste+670
  • Togo+228
  • Tokelau+690
  • Tonga+676
  • Trinidad and Tobago+1868
  • Tunisia (‫تونس‬‎)+216
  • Turkey (Türkiye)+90
  • Turkmenistan+993
  • Turks and Caicos Islands+1649
  • Tuvalu+688
  • U.S. Virgin Islands+1340
  • Uganda+256
  • Ukraine (Україна)+380
  • United Arab Emirates (‫الإمارات العربية المتحدة‬‎)+971
  • United Kingdom+44
  • United States+1
  • Uruguay+598
  • Uzbekistan (Oʻzbekiston)+998
  • Vanuatu+678
  • Vatican City (Città del Vaticano)+39
  • Venezuela+58
  • Vietnam (Việt Nam)+84
  • Wallis and Futuna (Wallis-et-Futuna)+681
  • Western Sahara (‫الصحراء الغربية‬‎)+212
  • Yemen (‫اليمن‬‎)+967
  • Zambia+260
  • Zimbabwe+263
  • Åland Islands+358

    image

    Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

    Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

    Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

    Recent comments:
    image
    Stonker
    2022-02-06 17:40
    1 hour ago, Poolie said: Can we get back on topic now, please? Thank you. Agreed 100%.
    image
    oldschooler
    2022-02-06 18:31
    4 hours ago, Stonker said: Way off topic, but no you weren't because "the Junior Leaders Battalion Shorncliffe" didn't exist "in the late 80's". There was no "Junior Leaders Battalion Shorncliffe in the late 80's" - the Infantry Junior Leaders…
    image
    steve860
    2022-02-06 18:34
    2 hours ago, Stonker said: Yet another rather ill-informed claim that gives away your own lack of service. AFAIK none of the mods have any British Army experience so they're not in any position to verify anything - although FWIW…
    image
    steve860
    2022-02-06 18:38
    5 minutes ago, oldschooler said: Handle implying ex 23sass ? 😂Walt’s usually go “ all the way” claiming elite regiments not just “ I was a squaddie” ? Strange Affliction. And they always go uniformed where they will be challenged…
    image
    23RD
    2022-02-06 18:47
    3 minutes ago, steve860 said: you'd know that officers only have a "certificate of service" / red book covering the period pre-commission I've got a red book for my service record, I was a Sapper. The Red Book's went out in the late 2000's steve…
    Thaiger

    If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

      Follow Thaiger by email:

      Thailand1 hour ago

      Police in Northeast find almost 2 million meth pills after car flees checkpoint
      Thailand2 hours ago

      Thai PM wants faster vaccines for kids 5 and older
      Thailand3 hours ago

      Phang Nga village hit by 2004 tsunami opens museum
      Sponsored3 days ago

      Top 5 pool villas in Phuket recommended by CBRE
      image
      World4 hours ago

      Australia to finally open to tourists in March
      Entertainment5 hours ago

      UPDATE: Spotify removes over 100 old Joe Rogan Experience episodes
      Thailand5 hours ago

      Man flies out of speeding car in Phuket, 3 injured
      image
      Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
      Create an Account
      Crime6 hours ago

      VIDEO: Phuket police search for 2 gunmen over shooting death of Jimi “Slice” Sandhu
      Thailand7 hours ago

      In Bangkok, almost 90% of cars, motorbikes, public vehicles still don’t stop at zebra crossings
      Thailand8 hours ago

      Do you legally have to wear masks in Thailand?
      Thailand8 hours ago

      Ex-deputy attorney general from Red Bull case applies join NACC
      Coronavirus (Covid-19)9 hours ago

      Sunday Covid numbers, sixth day of climbing infections
      Thailand9 hours ago

      Oil firm apologises for spill in Rayong, disagrees on how much oil was spilled
      Crime1 day ago

      UPDATE: Gunmen shoot dead a deported Canadian ‘gangster’ in Rawai, Phuket
      Thailand1 day ago

      Thailand approves Sinovac and Sinopharm for 6 year olds and up
      Thailand1 day ago

      Police crack down on gambling in Samut Prakan and Pathum Thani
      Thailand5 months ago

      Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
      Thailand11 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
      Tourism11 months ago

      Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
      Phuket11 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
      Tourism12 months ago

      Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
      Thailand12 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
      Tourism12 months ago

      In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

      Trending