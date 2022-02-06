In Bangkok, almost 90% of cars, motorbikes, public vehicles still don’t stop at zebra crossings

A health organisation and a road safety organisation teamed up to study how many cars, motorbikes, and public vehicles stop for pedestrians at 12 zebra crossings in Bangkok. They found that altogether, 89% wouldn’t stop. For motorcycles, the rate was 92% of 6,449 motorcycles that wouldn’t stop. For cars, the rate was 86% of 7,619. For public vehicles it was 80% of 285.

The organisations observed zebra crossings in 12 popular, busy areas, including Ekkamai and Sukhumvit. The organisations did the survey after a motorbike hit and killed an eye doctor at a zebra crossing in January. The director said even though there has been major media coverage about the incident, 94% of vehicles still don’t stop at the crossing where the doctor was hit. The director told the Bangkok Post in an interview, “Road safety requires cooperation from everyone. Children must also be taught about it.”

On Friday, Bangkok officials said they would install traffic lights and surveillance cameras at 100 zebra crossings. The lights will be installed in two weeks, and the cameras in a month. Fines for traffic violators will go up from a maximum of 1,000 baht to one of 4,000 baht. Deputy PM Prawit also said he plans to start pedestrian safety education programs in schools.

Source: Bangkok Post