Thailand
Man flies out of speeding car in Phuket, 3 injured
Three people in a speeding car in Phuket were injured early this morning, and one man even flew out of the car when it crashed into a guardrail. The man’s head hit a potted plant on the pavement, and the car kept spinning until it hit a power pole. The man who flew out of the car, a passenger, was seriously injured. The driver had chest and head injuries, and the other passenger injured her left leg. All were taken to the hospital in an ambulance. The car was highly damaged.
Police are investigating the accident. They will then take legal steps. Srisoonthorn Municipality workers used lime and sand to cover the engine oil on the road to prevent further accidents. The accident happened in front of a Yamaha motorcycle dealership. Speeding continues to be a problem on Thai roads. One motorcyclist who killed an eye doctor in a recent highly publicised case had been speeding at 80 kilometres per hour when he hit the doctor.
Source: The Phuket News
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Police in Northeast find almost 2 million meth pills after car flees checkpoint
Thai PM wants faster vaccines for kids 5 and older
Phang Nga village hit by 2004 tsunami opens museum
Top 5 pool villas in Phuket recommended by CBRE
Australia to finally open to tourists in March
UPDATE: Spotify removes over 100 old Joe Rogan Experience episodes
Man flies out of speeding car in Phuket, 3 injured
VIDEO: Phuket police search for 2 gunmen over shooting death of Jimi “Slice” Sandhu
In Bangkok, almost 90% of cars, motorbikes, public vehicles still don’t stop at zebra crossings
Do you legally have to wear masks in Thailand?
Ex-deputy attorney general from Red Bull case applies join NACC
Sunday Covid numbers, sixth day of climbing infections
Oil firm apologises for spill in Rayong, disagrees on how much oil was spilled
UPDATE: Gunmen shoot dead a deported Canadian ‘gangster’ in Rawai, Phuket
Thailand approves Sinovac and Sinopharm for 6 year olds and up
Police crack down on gambling in Samut Prakan and Pathum Thani
Countdown to February 1, one day to go before Test & Go resumes
Tomorrow, Thailand opens its borders to the world (terms & conditions apply)
10-year visa to attract engineers and IT experts, boost technology development
Survival Guide: How much does it cost to live in Thailand?
NeoCoV could be ‘3 times more lethal’ than Covid-19, IF it gains key mutation for humans
Phuket officials alarmed by number of tourists testing positive on arrival
Hotels now required to confirm paid room bookings and PCR tests with government
Phuket reports higher infection rate in second Covid tests for Test & Go travellers
Slow trickle of travellers through Suvarnabhumi on day 1 of Test & Go reboot
Bangkok man stops car, releases snakes, cuts himself in bizarre ritual-like act
Phuket officials comment on recent ‘taxi’ fiasco – everything except taxi meters
Tourism operators welcome Test & Go reboot, despite frustration at rule changes
Pattaya braces for reopening of “Walking Street” ahead of the US troops visit
Thailand’s health minister says there’s no legal requirement to wear a face mask
Traveller calls police over high fare charged by Phuket taxi driver
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus Phuket2 days ago
Phuket officials alarmed by number of tourists testing positive on arrival
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket reports higher infection rate in second Covid tests for Test & Go travellers
- Patong3 days ago
Phuket officials comment on recent ‘taxi’ fiasco – everything except taxi meters
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand’s health minister says there’s no legal requirement to wear a face mask
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Over 23,000 travellers register for Test & Go scheme on day 1 of relaunch
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Tourism officials call for travel bubble talks to resume with Thailand’s neighbours
- Phuket3 days ago
Greek tourists robbed in Phuket get 51,000 baht gift from anonymous donor
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai health officials see signs of dementia in some recovered Covid-19 patients
Recent comments: