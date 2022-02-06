Man flies out of speeding car in Phuket, 3 injured

Three people in a speeding car in Phuket were injured early this morning, and one man even flew out of the car when it crashed into a guardrail. The man’s head hit a potted plant on the pavement, and the car kept spinning until it hit a power pole. The man who flew out of the car, a passenger, was seriously injured. The driver had chest and head injuries, and the other passenger injured her left leg. All were taken to the hospital in an ambulance. The car was highly damaged.

Police are investigating the accident. They will then take legal steps. Srisoonthorn Municipality workers used lime and sand to cover the engine oil on the road to prevent further accidents. The accident happened in front of a Yamaha motorcycle dealership. Speeding continues to be a problem on Thai roads. One motorcyclist who killed an eye doctor in a recent highly publicised case had been speeding at 80 kilometres per hour when he hit the doctor.

Source: The Phuket News