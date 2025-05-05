Thai man on the run after raping disabled neighbour in Lop Buri

Victim trembles in wheelchair as she passes rapist’s house

Petch Petpailin
18 minutes ago
Last Updated: Monday, May 5, 2025
Thai man on the run after raping disabled neighbour in Lop Buri
Photo via Amarin TV

A Thai man evaded arrest after allegedly raping a disabled female neighbour in the central province of Lop Buri. The victim reportedly appeared visibly distressed whenever she passed the rapist’s house.

Residents of the Ban Bang Li community in Tha Wung district expressed sympathy for the victim and sought help from social media influencer Guntouch “Gun” Pongpaiboonwet. Gun, along with officers from Tha Wung Police Station, visited the victim at her home yesterday, May 4.

Gun reported to the media that the victim, Aom, lived with her 71 year old grandfather and 70 year old grandmother. They were living in poor conditions and facing financial difficulties.

Although not biologically related, the elderly couple raised Aom since she was young, after her parents allegedly abandoned her due to her disability. Aom suffers from weakness in her arms and legs, and her grandfather is also blind.

Gun explained that Aom looked up to the alleged rapist, 60 year old Narate, as a father figure. Both she and her grandparents trusted him, and the incident caused deep distress and disappointment. Aom reportedly expressed happiness when Gun offered his assistance.

Disabled woman raped by neighbour who is on the run
Photo via Amarin TV

Aom revealed to Gun and the police that the rape occurred during the Songkran festival when Narate’s wife and children were away visiting their home province. Narate lured Aom to his home, just 20 metres away from her residence, by saying he would let her watch a film.

Instead, Narate, who was reportedly intoxicated, raped Aom. She returned home in fear and told her grandparents everything. Unable to resolve the matter themselves, the grandparents shared the ordeal with residents.

Rapist at large after raping disabled woman
Narate | Photo via Facebook/ กันจอมพลัง ช่วยสู้

Gun subsequently took Aom to the Shelter for Children and Families in Lop Buri, where she will remain under official care until Narate is arrested.

According to a report by Amarin TV, Aom broke down in tears and trembled when passing Narate’s house in her wheelchair. Her grandparents had to comfort her until she safely boarded the vehicle bound for the shelter.

Central Thailand News
Crime News
Thailand News
Petch Petpailin
18 minutes ago
Last Updated: Monday, May 5, 2025
