Chon Buri locals detain armed man during Songkran celebration

Residents in a Chon Buri community acted swiftly to detain a heavily intoxicated man who, after becoming agitated during a Songkran celebration, returned home to fetch a gun and threaten his companions. The incident, which took place yesterday at around 5.30pm, saw local law enforcement led by Police Colonel Navin Sinthurat, the superintendent of Bang Lamung Police Station, along with his deputies, Police Lieutenant Colonel Suphawat Lattapreecha and Police Lieutenant Colonel Suchat Dusadee, responding to a radio centre alert during a routine patrol for the festive period.

Upon arriving at the scene in a residential area on Nong Hua Rad 5/5, Moo 5, Nong Pla Lai sub-district, Bang Lamung district, officers found the 47 year old suspect, Chamnan, subdued by locals. They confiscated a .45 calibre handgun loaded with four rounds from him.

Despite his inebriated state, which made coherent conversation difficult, the police were able to gather from neighbours that before the altercation, Chamnan had been drinking in celebration of Songkran when he got into a heated argument with his drinking buddies. In a fit of anger, he fetched a gun from his home with the intent to intimidate them but was overpowered before he could carry out any threats, reported KhaoSod.

Chamnan was charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition in a public place without a permit.

