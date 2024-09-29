Grandmother finds lucky number at Kham Chanod Island

Photo of Nattapong Westwood Nattapong WestwoodPublished: 13:27, 29 September 2024| Updated: 13:27, 29 September 2024
152 1 minute read
Grandmother finds lucky number at Kham Chanod Island
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A grandmother, hoping to rely on her grandchildren’s luck, found herself searching for numbers on a giant fig tree at Kham Chanod Island. She discovered a double number, marking yet another successful visit. This mystical site never fails to bring her fortune.

Kham Chanod Island, a renowned spiritual site located in Ban Non Mueang, Ban Muang subdistrict, Ban Dung district, Udon Thani, continues to draw visitors seeking blessings and luck. On a recent visit, an elderly woman from Phibun Rak, Udon Thani, shared her unwavering faith in the spirits of the island.

Advertisements

She mentioned that each trip to pay respects to the spirits of Grandfather Srisuttho and Grandmother Sripatum resulted in good fortune. This time, she brought her grandchildren along, hoping their youthful luck would reveal auspicious numbers.

However, the children were unable to discern any numbers from the giant fig tree. Taking matters into her own hands, the grandmother began to rub the tree herself. Her persistence paid off as she spotted the number 233 emerging from the tree’s bark.

Related news

The ritual grounds in front of Kham Chanod Island were bustling with activity. Numerous tables were set up for offerings, some for fulfilling vows and others for seeking new blessings and wealth. One particular table belonged to Chawakan Khamwansa, a well-known ritual leader at Kham Chanod, who was conducting a ceremony to open channels for prosperity.

After the ceremony, attendees eagerly peered into a sacred water bowl to interpret the wax drippings for lottery numbers. The wax formed numbers were perceived as 60, 06, 09, and 90 by those inclined to gamble. These numbers are believed to be significant for the upcoming lottery draw on October 1, reported KhaoSod.

The large lottery stalls at the entrance of Kham Chanod Island were abuzz with activity. Notably, the numbers 39 and 93 were in high demand, selling out almost immediately.

Advertisements
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Nattapong Westwood

Nattapong Westwood

Nattapong Westwood is a Bangkok-born writer who is half Thai and half Aussie. He studied in an international school in Bangkok and then pursued journalism studies in Melbourne. Nattapong began his career as a freelance writer before joining Thaiger. His passion for news writing fuels his dedication to the craft, as he consistently strives to deliver engaging content to his audience.

Related Articles

Heavy rain and strong winds to hit 38 Thai provinces today

Heavy rain and strong winds to hit 38 Thai provinces today

Published: 11:25, 29 September 2024
Waiter in Pattaya threatens taxi driver with gun during standoff

Waiter in Pattaya threatens taxi driver with gun during standoff

Published: 11:15, 29 September 2024
Family injured after truck falls from under-construction flyover in Bangkok

Family injured after truck falls from under-construction flyover in Bangkok

Published: 10:59, 29 September 2024
Anti-drunk driving group urges no alcohol spending of 10,000-baht handout

Anti-drunk driving group urges no alcohol spending of 10,000-baht handout

Published: 10:13, 29 September 2024