Grandmother finds lucky number at Kham Chanod Island

A grandmother, hoping to rely on her grandchildren’s luck, found herself searching for numbers on a giant fig tree at Kham Chanod Island. She discovered a double number, marking yet another successful visit. This mystical site never fails to bring her fortune.

Kham Chanod Island, a renowned spiritual site located in Ban Non Mueang, Ban Muang subdistrict, Ban Dung district, Udon Thani, continues to draw visitors seeking blessings and luck. On a recent visit, an elderly woman from Phibun Rak, Udon Thani, shared her unwavering faith in the spirits of the island.

She mentioned that each trip to pay respects to the spirits of Grandfather Srisuttho and Grandmother Sripatum resulted in good fortune. This time, she brought her grandchildren along, hoping their youthful luck would reveal auspicious numbers.

However, the children were unable to discern any numbers from the giant fig tree. Taking matters into her own hands, the grandmother began to rub the tree herself. Her persistence paid off as she spotted the number 233 emerging from the tree’s bark.

The ritual grounds in front of Kham Chanod Island were bustling with activity. Numerous tables were set up for offerings, some for fulfilling vows and others for seeking new blessings and wealth. One particular table belonged to Chawakan Khamwansa, a well-known ritual leader at Kham Chanod, who was conducting a ceremony to open channels for prosperity.

After the ceremony, attendees eagerly peered into a sacred water bowl to interpret the wax drippings for lottery numbers. The wax formed numbers were perceived as 60, 06, 09, and 90 by those inclined to gamble. These numbers are believed to be significant for the upcoming lottery draw on October 1, reported KhaoSod.

The large lottery stalls at the entrance of Kham Chanod Island were abuzz with activity. Notably, the numbers 39 and 93 were in high demand, selling out almost immediately.

