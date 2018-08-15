National
Government tackles electronic waste at local level
Electronic waste has become a major environmental problem in Thailand, such that the Government is now getting Tambon chiefs and kanmans to help educate locals and tackle the problem at the community level.
At a deserted factory outside Bangkok, skyscrapers made from vast blocks of crushed printers, Xbox components and TVs tower over black rivers of smashed-up computer screens.
This is a tiny fraction of the estimated 50m tonnes of electronic waste created just in the EU every year, a tide of toxic rubbish that is flooding into south-east Asia from the EU, US and Japan.” The Guardian
The Provincial Administration Department director-general Arthit Boonyasophat is instructing all district chiefs to dispatch teams led by kamnans (tambon officials) and village heads to check electronic waste-recycling factories.
It is part of a bid to tackle the issue of illegal electronic waste smuggling for recycling or disposal, a source said. The teams, which were also instructed to search for those in possession of hazardous items, were to report to district-level agencies like the industry office which could pursue legal action. The district chiefs were also told to raise public awareness about the issue of illegal electronic waste smuggling for recycling or disposal so residents could report suspected factories.
SOURCES: The Nation, The Guardian
The moral police want to ban students being together, anytime, anywhere.
Thailand’s ‘fun police’, under directions from the Thai government, are attempting to stop students doing… well, what students and young people do, anytime!
Manager Online reports that, not just content with forbidding Thai teenagers enjoying the company of the opposite sex in public and banning wandering about at night, new measures have been proposed by the Ministry of Education (now endorsed by a ministerial committee) that ban students from having sexual contact anywhere, anytime.
The education authorities wanted powers to sanction students for ‘inappropriate and promiscuous behaviour’ anytime. Now they seem to have got their wish.
The draconian measures have received plenty of free advice from social media with many decrying the ‘moralistic government’ meddling in the lives of the people. Some have suggested the Government should stick to politics and emptying the rubbish bins.
The new measures are added to a long list of dos and don’ts for students that include truancy, gambling, weapons, alcohol and other misdemeanors such as forbidding prostitution.
SOURCE: Manager Online
Mong Tongdee’s hopes of citizenship are looking up
PHOTO: Thai PBS
Nine years ago young Mong Thongdee was a smart 12 year old kid living in northern Thailand with a special skill. He was an expert at making, and flying, paper planes. His story, and his battle to go over seas to represent Thailand, made headlines when it was found that he was just one of thousands of stateless people. This week his story has emerged again with some new hope.
Mong Thongdee’s hopes of getting Thai citizenship are one step closer as he has now received three letters of certification which are crucial in proving his contributions to Thai society. Thai PBS have taken on his case and helped to support his latest bid for citizenship.
Mong, who is now 21, was born to a family of Myanmar migrants, gained national attention back in 2009 when he became a national paper plane champion before winning the third place at an international competition in Japan the same year. At the height of his fame, he was promised Thai citizenship by politicians and bureaucrats but nothing came about. Promises, promises.
Mong has spoken to Thai PBS and told them that he has received letters of certification from Thai PBS managing director Associate Professor Vilasinee Pipitkul, Abhisivit Vejjajiva (who was the Thai PM in 2009), and Khunying Kalaya Sophonpanich, minister of science and technology at the time.
Mong said he was encouraged after having received the three letters of certification, but he wasn’t sure whether they would be acceptable or not by the Interior Ministry. He added that he was awaiting a formal letter from the Ministry of Science and Technology which would carry the most weight because it was the ministry which sponsored his visit to Japan to enter the international competition back in 2009.
To qualify for Thai citizenship, Mong needs to demonstrate that he has done good deeds and made contributions to the country. Thai PBS say that Mong has assisted with the public broadcaster’s training course in drone photography and in using drones to take aerial pictures for its drone competitions.
A young Mong Thongdee with Abhisivij Vejjajiva, Thai PM back in 2009
SOURCES: Thai PBS
