Water to be shut off in Chalong tomorrow

The Phuket Water Authority (PWA) has announced that water supply in some areas of Chalong will be shut off from 9am tomorrow (August 16) until repair works can be completed.

Water will be shut off while work is being carried out on main pipes at the entrance of Soi Tanuthep on Chao Fa West Road in Chalong. Areas to be affected include Tambol Chalong.

“Residents in these areas should save water to use during the period of the shut offs. Water might have some discolouration after the repairs. We will complete the works as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience,” said the PWA.

For more information, please call the PWA at 076-319173, 082-790-1634 or 1662.