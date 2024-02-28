7 year old receives explicit images from father’s new wife amid family feud

Picture courtesy of thaich8

A seven year old girl became the unintended recipient of inappropriate images and messages from her father’s new wife, who also targeted the child’s mother with spiteful words. The incident, which occurred today, February 28, has led to a criminal complaint filed by the girl’s family, who are distressed by the new wife’s continuous harassment and aggression.

The girl’s aunt, deeply concerned about her niece’s wellbeing, has gone public with the issue after enduring four years of the new wife’s hostile behaviour, which has escalated from verbal abuse to sharing explicit images of her brother, the child’s father, with the young girl. The 36 year old aunt described the new wife’s actions as unacceptable and harmful, especially for a child.

The girl’s mother, who works in Krabi province, made an official report to the police, seeking legal action against the new wife. She has maintained her composure and focused on caring for her children despite the ongoing provocation from her ex-husband’s new partner, reported KhaoSod.

The father, a 37 year old private company employee, has been caught in the middle of the turmoil. He admitted to having had issues with jealousy from the new wife, which ultimately led to the end of his relationship with the child’s mother. He has now consulted a lawyer to pursue a divorce and is determined to protect his children from further exposure to the new wife’s harmful behaviour.

The family’s distress is compounded by the fact that the new wife has been living in their family home, causing friction and discomfort. They accuse her of being aggressive, unreasonable, and incapable of coexisting peacefully with others. They are now seeking a resolution that will ensure the safety and psychological well-being of the children involved.

