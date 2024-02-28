Ride historic steam trains from Bangkok to Ayutthaya on March 26

Photo courtesy of The Nation

In a nostalgic nod to the past, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is reviving history with a special train journey from Bangkok to Ayutthaya.

Commemorating SRT’s 127th anniversary on March 26, the trip honours the inauguration of the rail link between the current and former capital cities back in 1896 by King Rama V.

Passengers will have the unique opportunity to hop aboard Pacific-class steam locomotives, numbers 824 and 850, crafted by Japan’s Nippon Sharyo in 1949 and 1950 respectively. Departing from Hua Lamphong Station at 8.10am, the train will reach Ayutthaya by 10.20am, granting travellers a generous six hours to explore the ancient capital before the return journey at 4.40pm, arriving back in Bangkok by 6.50pm.

With stops at Samsen, Bang Sue, Don Mueang, and Rangsit stations, convenience is paramount for passengers, who can opt to embark or disembark at any of these locations. Ticket options cater to all preferences, starting from 329 baht for third-class, 529 baht for second-class air-conditioned, and 799 baht for sleepers and special air-conditioned cars. Plus, complimentary snacks and drinks will be provided throughout the voyage, reported The Nation.

Tickets can be secured at SRT stations nationwide or via the user-friendly D-Ticket mobile app and website. Moreover, SRT has joined forces with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Ayutthaya Office to offer an exclusive one-day tuk-tuk tour for Thai passengers aboard the steam locomotive excursion train. Priced at 450 baht, the tour promises to whisk tourists to over 10 key sites in Ayutthaya from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

For tuk tuk tour bookings and further details, contact TAT Ayutthaya Office at 035 246 076-7.

In related news, the SRT is advancing with plans to construct three double-track railroad routes that will span a total of 634 kilometres. The project, which will require a combined investment of 113.14 billion baht, has been approved by the SRT board and is due to be submitted to the Transport Ministry later this month.