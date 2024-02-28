Hong Kong Express launches ultra-cheap route to Bangkok

Photo of Mitch Connor Mitch ConnorPublished: 17:06, 28 February 2024| Updated: 17:06, 28 February 2024
56 1 minute read
Photo courtesy of TripAdvisor

Hong Kong Express announced its latest venture: a brand-new route from Hong Kong to Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport (DMK), scheduled to take flight on April 25.

Confirming the exciting development, the airline took to its Facebook page to share the news, revealing that the daily service will complement its existing flights to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, along with popular destinations like Phuket in southern Thailand and Chiang Mai, the vibrant hub of the north.

With a strategic base in Hong Kong, the airline is set to intensify its presence in Bangkok, with a robust schedule of three daily flights to Suvarnabhumi Airport, supplemented by three weekly services on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, amassing a whopping total of 24 flights each week.

Hong Kong Express launches ultra-cheap route to Bangkok | News by Thaiger

Related news

Photo courtesy of TTR Weekly

To kick-start this new venture with a bang, Hong Kong Express is rolling out irresistible deals, offering one-way tickets from Hong Kong to Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok at jaw-dropping prices starting from just 108 Hong Kong dollars (approximately 500 baht). That’s a steal compared to the usual fares to Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport, Phuket, and Chiang Mai, which begin at 128 Hong Kong dollars for a one-way journey. But hurry, the window for these discounted fares is limited, spanning from April 25 to August 26, reported TTR Weekly.

Travellers can expect comfort and convenience aboard the A320 aircraft earmarked for the HKG-DMK route, featuring a configuration of 174 seats in a single cabin class. This move puts Hong Kong Express in direct competition with Thai AirAsia, the incumbent carrier offering three daily flights from Don Mueang Airport to Hong Kong International Airport.

In related news, six Thai airlines have asked for authorisation to expand domestic flight operations during peak holiday periods, responding to widespread public fury over exorbitant airfares.

Representatives from Thai Airways International, Bangkok Airways, Thai AirAsia, Thai Lion Air, Nok Air, and Thai Vietjet convened with the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) yesterday to delve into strategies for curbing fare hikes.

Aviation NewsChina NewsThailand News
Tags

Thaiger Talk

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Mitch Connor

Mitch Connor

Mitch is a Bangkok resident, having relocated from Southern California, via Florida in 2022. He studied journalism before dropping out of college to teach English in South America. After returning to the US, he spent 4 years working for various online publishers before moving to Thailand.

Related Articles

Foreign couple condemned for sex antics on Phuket beach (video)

Published: 16:59, 28 February 2024

Swedish boxer-turned-chef spices up Bangkok’s culinary scene

Published: 16:38, 28 February 2024

Thai workers win million baht each after Naga visits dreams

Published: 16:24, 28 February 2024

Thai doctor’s allergy leads to fatal dinner at Florida Disney World

Published: 16:04, 28 February 2024