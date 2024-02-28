Hong Kong Express launches ultra-cheap route to Bangkok

Photo courtesy of TripAdvisor

Hong Kong Express announced its latest venture: a brand-new route from Hong Kong to Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport (DMK), scheduled to take flight on April 25.

Confirming the exciting development, the airline took to its Facebook page to share the news, revealing that the daily service will complement its existing flights to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, along with popular destinations like Phuket in southern Thailand and Chiang Mai, the vibrant hub of the north.

With a strategic base in Hong Kong, the airline is set to intensify its presence in Bangkok, with a robust schedule of three daily flights to Suvarnabhumi Airport, supplemented by three weekly services on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, amassing a whopping total of 24 flights each week.

Photo courtesy of TTR Weekly

To kick-start this new venture with a bang, Hong Kong Express is rolling out irresistible deals, offering one-way tickets from Hong Kong to Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok at jaw-dropping prices starting from just 108 Hong Kong dollars (approximately 500 baht). That’s a steal compared to the usual fares to Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport, Phuket, and Chiang Mai, which begin at 128 Hong Kong dollars for a one-way journey. But hurry, the window for these discounted fares is limited, spanning from April 25 to August 26, reported TTR Weekly.

Travellers can expect comfort and convenience aboard the A320 aircraft earmarked for the HKG-DMK route, featuring a configuration of 174 seats in a single cabin class. This move puts Hong Kong Express in direct competition with Thai AirAsia, the incumbent carrier offering three daily flights from Don Mueang Airport to Hong Kong International Airport.

In related news, six Thai airlines have asked for authorisation to expand domestic flight operations during peak holiday periods, responding to widespread public fury over exorbitant airfares.

Representatives from Thai Airways International, Bangkok Airways, Thai AirAsia, Thai Lion Air, Nok Air, and Thai Vietjet convened with the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) yesterday to delve into strategies for curbing fare hikes.