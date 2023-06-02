Thai homeowner haunted by ghostly tokay gecko, forced to flee

PHOTO via Sanook

A homeowner in Surin province has been driven to spend sleepless nights away from her own home due to the ghostly presence of a dead tokay gecko. Jitapha Pothisa, the distressed owner, claims to frequently hear the eerie calls of the phantom lizard but has never actually seen it. The unsettling experience has compelled the 32 year old mother of one to seek refuge elsewhere, away from the haunted property where the incident occurred.

The unsettling ordeal began on Monday, May 29, when someone hired by Jitapha inadvertently killed the tokay gecko. Since that fateful day, she claims to have been haunted by the ghostly calls of the reptile during the night, leaving her no choice but to reside at her grandmother’s home temporarily.

The house in question is a single-storey structure made of cement, measuring approximately 3 metres in width and 12 metres in length. Jitapha disclosed her long-standing fear of geckos, prompting her to frequently enlist the help of others in capturing and releasing them from her residence. She vividly recalls a huge gecko, as big as an adult’s forearm, that once inhabited her house before mysteriously vanishing.

Convinced that the noises she hears are the restless spirit of the deceased tokay gecko, Jitapha’s life has been disrupted to the extent that her daughter’s school attendance has suffered. Overwhelmed by fear, she now even finds herself performing daily activities such as showering at her grandmother’s house.

While geckos are not poisonous, their aggressive behaviour and notorious reputation for delivering powerful bites have made them objects of fear for many.

To alleviate the haunting, Jitapha plans to organize a merit-making ceremony specifically for the ghostly tokay gecko, hoping to find peace and restore normalcy to her once-harmonious home.