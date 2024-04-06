Thai community’s heartwarming bond with rare parakeets

Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

In a remote Thai village nestled near Suan Yai Temple in Nonthaburi, a heartwarming tale of coexistence unfolds between its community and a flock of vibrant Alexandrine parakeets.

Residents of this tight-knit community have forged a unique relationship with the emerald-feathered parakeets, prioritising their well-being over personal gain. Wantanee Sriyaphai, a resident, expresses her sentiment.

“It’s okay if that makes them happy. I am too old to harvest it anyway.”

These parakeets, perched in Yang Na trees, hold a special place in the hearts of locals, who have grown up alongside them. Despite their worth, the residents embrace the birds, allowing them to freely feast on fruits and crops, defying conventional norms.

According to the Wild Animal Conservation and Protection Act of 2019, these parakeets are classified as near threatened, underscoring the significance of their conservation efforts. With the encroaching urbanisation, their habitat is dwindling, making this community sanctuary a vital haven.

Chaiwat Montechaiwitwat, an environmental activist embedded in the community, sheds light on their plight.

“People here are so kind to all the animals, particularly to the parakeets.”

But amidst their altruistic endeavours, challenges persist. As housing estates encroach upon their surroundings, the parakeets face a shrinking sanctuary. Yet, with unwavering dedication, the community rallies to safeguard their avian companions.

Jirawat Singhanin, vice president of the Alexandrine Parakeets Conservation Club, emphasises the importance of education in nurturing future custodians of nature. He highlighted their mission to inspire the younger generation.

“The lives of these birds, nature, and culture bind the community.”

With about 30 parakeet chicks expected to hatch this year, optimism brims within the community, reported Thai PBS World.

Through artificial nests and vigilant care, they strive to bolster the parakeet population, ensuring a brighter future for generations to come.

